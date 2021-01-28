Here's how Glassto India is revolutionising its industry

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Established in 2016, Glassto India is a renowned entity in the glass and mirror industry. The company has a legacy as the premier manufactures and suppliers of decorative glass and mirror, toughened glass, designer glass and mirrors in the domestic and international market. Glassto India's rise has been nothing short of inspirational and the company continues to work towards serving more clients.

With an initial investment of Rs 3 lakh, Glassto India clocked a turnover of Rs 50 crore over the next five years. The company that started with only three members now has more than 100 person employed (direct payroll and job work) with no intention to stop growing. To add to their success, Glassto India received recognition after being awarded the Fastest Growing Company 2021 accolade by National Brand Awards in January 2021.

The company's rise has disrupted and established a position in the interior, architecture, industrial and export market.Glassto India so far has served more than 20,000 customers and aim to provide the same experience in the future.

"Glassto India over the last five years or so has grown immensely. From one showroom and one office and a team of 3, we are now a family of 100 person with three showrooms and a turnover of Rs 50 cr. Our talented and dedicated team has grown over the years and is full of passionate and experienced individuals. Over the next few years, Glassto India will work towards expanding even further and go for the top spot in the market," says Shadan Siddique, on their growth.

Glassto India believes that customers don't buy product or services, they buy experience. Focus on customer satisfaction such as this has enabled the company to successfully handle projects for big corporates and organizations.

The clients range from Toyota to Patanjali, to metro stations to home lane to real estates companies like Sugam, Mani Encalve and many others to small corporate like Rashmi Metallics, Icon, Bajaj, Sify and also many big architect and interior many others. Since their incorporation, Glassto India has been at the heart of high-class decorative offices and dream homes too.

Started with the vision to bridge the gap in the glass and mirror industry and organize it, Glassto India has capitalized on the opportunity and continues to grow rapidly. Through devising real-time strategies and adapting to the demands, the company has continually managed to reach their goal.

Furthermore, Glassto India is working out to roll out franchises across all the states and is looking out for fresh talent to work with them. Over the years, Glassto India has shifted from a risk-taking approach to a well-researched one. To assist with its business expansion, the company has opted for a dedicated business coach.

Glassto India believes in goal first, team second and individual third. Clarity where we want to go in business, high ethical standard (which is one of the core values). They strongly believe that money doesn't make money, capabilities make money and they are truly doing it by the revenue they have clocked.

Win-win-win for customers, team and business owner. Last but not the least, in business one cannot satisfy everyone as they have to support the team and at the end the company takes this as a learning. They have dedicated 7 departments: marketing, sales, HR, accounts, R & D, management and Operations.

With expansion plans underway, Glassto India aims to claim the top spot in the coming years and is venturing into other companies like architectural firms, hotel industry, and digital companies.

To know more visit, (https://glasstoindia.in) website.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)