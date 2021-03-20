Hindavi Solution Pvt Ltd is an emerging company in adhesive, paint emulsions, textile binder, printing ink

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/SRV Media): Amruta Mangale is one of the fastest-growing businesswomen in India and also was the winner of Youth Business International's - Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, 2020 for her business entrepreneurship and dedication.

She is a woman of hard work and commitment. Amruta is quite humbled with this award and takes immense pleasure in thanking the Young Business International (YBI) and Bhartiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) for this recognition.

Amruta has shown us that nothing is impossible if you want to achieve it. From starting with a small turnover of one lakh to a crore, the journey has been big for Amruta and Beestofix, her brand.

She believes in working hard and sees her brand Beestofix becoming the largest brand for suppliers of polymer adhesive, paint emulsions, textile binders, printing ink, pigment.

Beestofix is a growing and trusted name in the world of adhesive and glue. The brand has made it big with manufacturing and its expansion all over the world.

Beestofix is a wide range of adhesives for the packaging and woodwork working industry. These include lamination, labelling, paper conversion, starch-based and woodworking adhesive apart from paint emulsions textile binders and rotogravure printing ink, flexographic printing ink for plastic, corrugation, pharma and Food is also the core at Beestofix. These all are marketed under the brand names of Beestofix.

At Beestofix, the mission is to provide the best quality products at the most affordable rates in the market. With cost-effective solutions and in-house R & D, Beestofix is becoming the trusted name with its buyers.

It always maintains a healthy bond with its employees, distributors & buyers believing in personal bonds. At Beestofix, the vision is to grow day by day fulfilling and assisting the buyers and growing the connection both at the local and international level.

At Beestofix, the main components always are; quality feedback, growing technology for high-quality manufacturing, customer reach and continuous improvement helping it to be the best adhesive company in the world.

"When I started the company I had to face a lot of barriers. The only thing that kept me focused was providing the best back. My family always supported me during any difficulties and always had my back. When I took a loan at that moment I knew that making it big was the aim. There was no looking back; the aim was to grow big with the best quality products. The COVID-19 phase was a big challenge for me and the employees but we struggled and supported each other and today, we are back on the track," said Amruta Mangale, Director, Hindavi Solution Pvt Ltd.

Beestofix is advanced in itself and increasingly becoming a world-class manufacturer and exporter of adhesives, textile binders & paint emulsions, printing ink, pigment. Using the best technology and providing the best quality is what we stand for. Beestofix believes in the power of quality, bond and commits to it forever. Beestofix is a startup but is growing at a faster rate.

Along with being on track to becoming the biggest adhesive producer, Beestofix is also known to have a good bond with its workers and emphasises having good ethics with employees and working culture. With growing demand, Beestofix also assures the quality delivered will be at its finest thanks to its strict quality checking standards.

