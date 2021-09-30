HOBIT: Enabling your passion from the best, ed-tech's next big thing

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Hobit was launched by three men in their mid-twenties to address the severe scarcity of proper education in creative learning and non-academic fields. It is a hobby-centric and expert-led learning platform for creative arts, sports & fitness, and hobbies.

The number of people following their passion and hobbies is increasing every day, furthermore turning them into ventures but often there's a severe lack of avenues to pursue those passions further. Gaurav Dua, Arpit Tyagi, and Lakshay Rohilla, acknowledged this issue by coming up with their startup. They realized that how boring and expensive, the offline available options have grown over time whereas the online options contain little to no high-quality content.

The founders after deep research gained insight regarding the scarcity of proper education in creative learning and non-academic fields like sports, music, cooking, fitness, comedy, and that is what they set out to solve with Hobit. Hobit had set out on its journey during the lockdown period in 2020, headquartered at Faridabad, started to be an experiential virtual learning platform that connects passionate mentors and learners through live mentorship, engaging learning experiences, and community building.

Gaurav Dua, Co-founder, Hobit, states, "With the world continuing to endure the effects of the pandemic, not only are people looking for creative ways to invest their time to avoid burnout from our everyday hustle, but also pursue it as a side or main gig. Being a creator is increasingly becoming a satisfying as well as a sustainable occupation and lifestyle. At Hobit, you can discover your passion, find your tribe, share experiences and build life-long relationships."

"The platform is seeing high engagement especially from Tier II & Tier III cities of India", says Arpit Tyagi, Co-founder, Hobit, "We are constantly working to diversify our courses and community offerings, expand into more Tier-II and Tier-III cities, promote burgeoning talent, and implement global alliances."

"Hobit was founded with a two-fold goal in mind - one, to help learners up-skill to become creators and to support existing creators monetize to become micro-entrepreneurs, and two, to encourage people to have a hobby, a recreational habit or a meaningful interest that gives them a break from their daily hustle." Lakshay Rohilla, Co-founder, Hobit, "To serve our purpose, we couldn't have asked for better partners than Marwari Catalysts who have tremendous experience and strategic vision."

Hobit has set its sight on providing 360-degree solutions, such as an option of shopping merchandise products online, free tutorial videos for practice, education and awareness about a particular topic, and live video tutorials in the form of modules from renowned artists. Hobit founders were struck with the realization that the gap in non-academic interests is larger in smaller cities with high populations but it always lacks proper instructors or academics thus their goal was even clearer that Hobit is not a top 10-cities company; it is for Bharat.

According to Hobit's analysis, every year there are 130 million drama school applicants, aspiring singers, dancers, budding cricketers, stand-up comics, and other non-academics in India. Hobit chases the larger emerging segment as it believes will define edtech over the next decade.

"Pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can't take their eyes off of you," - Maya Angelou inspired the rise of Hobit and also defines its goals.

Hobit was one of the best 5 startups chosen by Marwari Catalysts in their accelerator program in their last cohort among 300+ startups. Hobit believes that it got its faster traction because of the 12-week programme offered by the Marwari Catalysts as the experience gained from their programme helped their startup to scale up with a 30x increase in the number of downloads and a 4x increase in valuation. The team at Hobit is confident that Marwari Catalysts will further effectively accelerate product development, expanding the content, and creator base to cover unique learning experiences for our learners.

Edtech has always been pegged as a great equalizer that could deliver access to good education in remote areas. Hobit being the pioneer of the passion economy in India, powering skills, knowledge, and giving life to the aspirations of potentially hundreds of millions of students across the country from all walks of life. At Hobit, learners can opt for one-on-one tutoring for a personalized learning experience, or join a small group of passionate learners on a fun-filled journey with experienced mentors. Along with learning experiences, learners can be a part of a community of like-minded learners. Hobit learning is poised to become the next big thing in edtech where we have the front row seats to witness the boom!

