Hoisst reveals why online retailers should also consider offline retailing: The offline success story of Zillis

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/SRV): B2B Sales and Distribution Firm, Hoisst celebrates the success of their client Zillis. The retail spices company benefitted from combining its online market with offline retailing. Within a month of bringing in the expertise of Hoisst, Zillis was able to generate higher stocks and bring their stagnant 6-SKU figure to 12 SKUs.

Zillis started its business selling products online to customers. But simply sticking to selling their products online was not bringing in the expected revenue. They needed a better marketing and sales strategy to ensure profitability. Over the past few years, Zillis worked relentlessly to build a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. However, there was still no steady growth. That's when Zillis decided to connect with sales and distribution company Hoisst last year, in May 2022.

Hoisst studied their current status in the market, both online and offline. While their online sales were reaching a stagnant point, they saw how the brand's offline visibility was close to nil. There was also high competition in the market for spices and a lack of understanding of consumer behavior. The major problem was that they were only looking for customers online, neglecting the offline pool. So, Hoisst began to connect the brand with various offline distributors and offline retail outlets located at strategic checkpoints. Within four weeks, Zillis stocks reached the Coimbatore depot. They had started with 6 SKUs. Thereafter, the products were distributed to Tamil Nadu & Kerala with depot access in Chennai, Coimbatore & Cochin.

The Zillis Products were distributed to departmental stores and supermarkets. More and more customers started to buy their products, which encouraged offline retail markets to welcome Zillis spices to their stores. As a result, at present, the brand experienced a significant increase to 12 SKUs compared to where it initially stood. As of today, the brand receives repeat orders from outlets and has regular meetings with the manufacturers. All the sales are incremental sales for Anuha Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Coimbatore, (https://www.hoisst.in) Hoisst provides complete sales execution support backed by intelligent growth strategies that target the right market, and ultimately increase company revenue. Their team of B2B sales & distribution experts believe in expediting turnovers. They also have supply managers who strategically handle distribution channels.

"If you aren't taking advantage of the offline market, then it can hit your online marketing efforts as well" says, Prince Ayanikkal, Founder & CEO, Hoisst

Studies show that nearly 30-40 per cent of consumers using click-and-collect are likely to purchase more products when in a physical store. Several online retailers have failed to expand their business and increase profits because they neglected to leverage the power of the offline market. Also, some companies struggle to crack deals with offline distributors and retail outlets.

By expanding into offline retailing, online retailers can diversify their revenue streams and rely less on a single channel. This can provide a level of stability and growth for the business. Recently, an ethnic food company, after offline expansion, experienced a business volume growth of 30 per cent. They had transformed some of their marketing tactics, which also made a difference like hygiene and organized packaging.

Offline retail stores can act as marketing and advertising tools for online retailers. By selling products physically in a store, online retailers can increase their brand awareness and reach customers who may not have been aware of their online presence. Some customers are hesitant to purchase anything online. They are mainly concerned about product quality, fraud and identity theft. By having a physical store, online retailers can increase customer trust and legitimacy.

When online and offline retail channels are leveraged together, retailers can offer a seamless shopping experience for their customers. Customers can touch, feel, and try on products before making a purchase decision. Additionally, they can reach out to customer service and support for queries or grievances about the product. If you're not reaching the right market or expanding your customer base, your sales efforts will fail to continue bringing in any revenue. Hoisst also uses a sales automation app and automates repetitive tasks like inventory control, management, etc. The app generates and automates multiple sales channels, and handles leads and opportunities, among a host of other features.

The brand Zillis and its success rate are growing and look forward to developing and expanding its customer base.

