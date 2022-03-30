Holy District 2022 celebrated its 5th Edition Internationally

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Capital Group & Gold Coast Films celebrated its first-ever international edition of Holy District Festival at Amari Galle, Sri Lanka with Bacardi being an Event Sponsor.
India's Premium Holi Festival - Holy District went international this year - curated by Neeraj Mishra & Sunny Arora brought the Lifestyle & Travel Community together, adding the festive flavour to the concept.
The 2-day event included a Traditional Holi get-together with gujiyas served, Bacardi Cocktail Party at the beach, Post-party Bonfire & Detox Day. This event was attended by famous Travel & Lifestyle Influencers from India like Nitibha Kaul, Shruti Sinha, Mehak Ghai, Sukhmani & Gurleen Gambhir, Mohit Hiranandani, Steffi Kingham, Nikita Bhamidipati, Faaya Hundal & Avantika Hundal indulging in various experiences.
"This is the second successful collaboration conducted with Gold Coast Films. India is a very significant market for us seeing visitors throughout the year; from family visits to destination weddings and now for the celebration of significant cultural events. These collaborative events are not only a great opportunity for cross-cultural experiences but also add to our commitment to providing unique, experiential stays for our guests. Amari Galle is an award-winning resort boasting an array of services, facilities, culinary offerings, MICE, and weddings all while providing an absolute panoramic ocean view from every angle of the property," says Puneet Dutta - Area General Manager, ONYX Hospitality, Sri Lanka.
"At Gold Coast Films, we are focused on IP building & creating new age concepts at International Destinations. With a passion to travel and creating a strong community, we aim to widen our horizons through such concepts, IPs and events," says Neeraj Mishra - Founder, Gold Coast Films.
"We are happy to collaborate with Gold Coast Films to take our 5th Edition of Holy District international. Next year we aim to curate a multi-city India Tour and will explore the international destination as well for our patrons," says Santosh Smith - Festival Curator, Holy District & Director, Capital Group.
Capital Group is a complete media communication and entertainment company, with operations in India and UAE. Since its inception in 2012, Capital Group, through its many business verticals, has grown exponentially and has attained a leadership position in the Indian market. Through our experienced team resources, we look to make a significant contribution to the Outdoor Media | Events | Sports | Gaming & Digital markets.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
