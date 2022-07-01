Homegrown performance major takes bold step by going offline #ZymratOffline

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/SRV): An innovation-led D2C performance wear brand dedicated to creating world-class athleisure products has introduced its first-ever offline store - The Zymrat Experience Centre in Garuda Mall, Bengaluru on June 22, 2022.

Enter #ZymratOffline is an offline foray into catering and introducing Zymrat's patented technologies and curated products to fitness aficionados, allowing them to engage and experience the product in the most realistic way possible. Zymrat Experience Center is a fitness enthusiast's dream come true with their whole product line, including the most recent Centurion Performance Polo, displayed in full splendour.

Going offline is a massive step for any D2C brand, and #ZymratOffline is a massive step for Zymrat in the same direction. In keeping with its reputation for excellence, the Experience Store now offers a special #BurnAndEarn chance with a Zymrat flavour. #BurnAndEarn thrives on the motto of Calories Burned = Discount Earned. At their all-new Experience Store, Zymrat asks visitors to jump on the stationed assault bike and let it loose on it for a minute. The calories burned (displayed on the monitor) are the flat discount (percentage) earned storewide. A few days since opening, #BurnAndEarn has been a rage amongst the visitors, with people of all ages jumping on it to 'earn their discount' (and burning some calories in return!).

The concept behind this store is to tap into the belief that Zymrat products are up to par with the world's very best, if not better, and with their offline venture, they hope to demonstrate this to the audience in person.

Emphasising upon the new launch, Ujjawal Asthana says, "We are beyond excited to have launched our first Flexi retail experience centre at Garuda Mall, Bangalore. Our products have recorded massive acceptance online, and it only made sense to let people experience our advanced product range in person. In true performance spirit, we've introduced a unique performance discount mechanism (#BurnAndEarn), inviting visitors to earn their discounts by burning calories. We foresee strong conversion through our offline foray and hope to expand into other parts of the city and country through this model." Whereas co-founder Ankita says, "It is nothing short of a dream come true seeing Zymrat in an offline store surrounded by other well-known brands. We are seeing early traction in the store, and we are committed towards expanding Zymrat in offline distribution through Flexi retail, EBOs and MBOs. This is another step in the right direction for a young brand like ours."

Among the products displayed at the store, you will see SuperVent Pullovers, Jogger and shorts, crafted with SuperVent Technology, a combination of 3D Knitted Vents with a featherlight layer of sweat-wicking material for supreme breathability; and 100 per cent breathable and Zymrat's lightest athleisure ever - Centurion SuperSilva Polo, crafted from the square and line jacquard fabric for faster sweat-wicking and quick-dry. With the Zymrat SuperSilva technology, a featherlight Jacquard fabric, and the exceptional moisture-wicking properties of the Centurion Polo, one can glide through the day without ever having to worry about comfort. Centurion Polo was launched on June 20, 2022, and is the perfect answer to what work-play balance looks like.

Zymrat is a D2C Performance Wear Brand focused on providing world-class athleisure wear products for the Indian market. It is one of the most successful and trustworthy performance wear brands in India with trademarked technologies like Super Silva, Ball Cooling, SuperVent and more. Zymrat is the creator of world-beating products with industry-first IPs to their credit, with a strong focus on exceptional raw materials. Their innovative performance fabric has received instant praise across India with a 40 per cent repeat rate. Zymrat is disrupting the status quo across numerous categories, including intensive performance, activewear, and athleisure by launching 30 new SKUs over the next six months.

