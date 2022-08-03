Hosts on Zoomcar surpass 200 plus crores income on sharing platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zoomcar, the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, today announced Zoomcar hosts have earned 200 crores since the launch of the host program in December 2021 and are on their way to do over 1,000 crores in the next 12 months.

Zoomcar has witnessed steady growth since its launch, with more individuals hosting their cars on the platform to earn an additional passive income. Zoomcar offers over 1,000 unique SKUs across 40+ cities including transit points like airports and railway stations with a comprehensive portfolio of cars across categories - Hatchbacks, Sedans, MUVs, SUVs, EVs, and Luxury cars.

According to Zoomcar, the average host shares their vehicle for 15 days in a month and earns up to INR 50,000/- per month. Zoomcar hosts are a mix of entrepreneurs, corporate employees, and small business owners with approximately 15% of the hosts listing multiple cars on the Zoomcar sharing marketplace. Hosts inspire to create a secondary source of income from existing/new vehicles to create a rental business of their own. The age bracket for Zoomcar hosts varies from the mid-20s to mid-50s.

Speaking on the announcement, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO Zoomcar said, "We are very happy to surpass this exciting milestone on our journey toward creating more economic empowerment for our hosts. As a platform, we've witnessed exceptional growth in the number of hosts using our platform and we expect this to grow even more as more car owners understand the economic benefits of hosting on Zoomcar. Our team continues to be focused on delivering delightful customer experiences for our hosts and guests on the Zoomcar platform."

Zoomcar Host, Ekta Agrawal, Web Designer said "I am very happy with the milestone Zoomcar has achieved. I have been a host on the platform for the past 8 months with 2 cars and am earning more than my stock investments. The host program has helped create a secondary source of income for us, with each car giving us around 40K per month. Congratulations to Zoomcar, I am also planning to add one more car by investing 25 per cent of my earnings from both cars. My friends who I have referred to are also very happy using the host program."

