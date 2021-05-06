How to practice CBSE question banks for 2021 & 2022 with mindmaps, concept videos, revision notes?

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Board exams for class 12th are considered to be an important building block for the future of students. But due to the Corona Virus, students all over the country are forced to prepare for their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams from home. Covid-19 has disrupted the exam prep of most students as they are unable to go to school or coaching classes.

Students can still ace the board exams with the right approach and strategy even while studying from home. Here's a study guide to help students score well in their upcoming board examination:

1. Study the exam pattern: Study the exam pattern carefully and get acquainted with the important topics and frequently asked questions. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks are the perfect guides for familiarizing the students with changed exam pattern and latest syllabus. It contains details of CBSE latest marking scheme with extensive explanations for an exam-oriented study.

2. Practice CBSE Class 10 & 12 Question Banks And Solved papers: Practice solving as many Question Banks and last years' solved papers as you can. These CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 for 2021 contains chapter-wise & topic-wise solved papers designed for a systematic and methodical study. The book is strictly based on the latest CBSE Curriculum, following the latest NCERT Textbook. It has the latest typologies of questions along with marking scheme and toppers' handwritten answers for practice.

3. Work on your weaknesses: Study the whole syllabus thoroughly and narrow down your weaknesses. These CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 contains answering tips & commonly made errors for clearer thinking. The book contains 'Most Likely Questions' designed by the Oswaal Editorial Board, which helps the students to avoid making silly mistakes.

4. Revision is a must: Revision is one of the most important steps for any exam preparation. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks Class 10 & 12 for 2021 contains revision notes, mind maps & grammar charts. This facilitates a quick revision of chapters, making learning extremely simple for students. The book not only helps the students with better retention of information but also eliminates their doubts.

5. Make a study schedule: Studying from home can be distracting. Hence, prepare a study schedule for yourself and stick to it strictly. Divide time judiciously between all subjects and keep some time aside for relaxation. CBSE Question Banks Class 10 & 12 for 2021 contain 150+ concept videos for digital learning which can be accessed from any corner of the house. The videos at the end of each chapter provide a hybrid learning experience to the students.

Even in these unprecedented times, students can surely score well by being positive, staying focused and following our easy guide. Keep going and good luck!

