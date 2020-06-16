Huawei's new intelligent virtual agent 'Celia' to take customer experience a notch higher

Consumer Business Group India has introduced a new intelligent virtual agent called 'Celia' to enrich consumer experience.

The feature is made available as an integrated part of the company's service app, Support as well as on the website, consumer. com/in, ready to assist India users anywhere, anytime.

The AI-powered virtual assistant responds to the key phrase "Hey Celia" and has a high ability to field questions and address customer queries.

This smart assistant is available 24X7 and supports quick troubleshooting with seamless transition from chat to a human agent, without any delay in processing new information request.

Celia has the capability to provide guidance in buying a new phone, warranty queries, locating device's problem, and completing all prerequisites before sending the device for repair.

Celia's arrival underlines Huawei's commitment to deliver the latest technological advances to consumers across the globe. It comes with a multi-function interface, multi-round operation, and multiple styles of answers making it easier to understand.

The answers are displayed in the form of text, links, collection, pictures as well as GIFs, and JPGs. Celia provides precise answers which could be on detailed parameters and specifications and transfer the chat to the online human agent on request.

"We constantly strive to introduce breakthrough innovations to our consumers. Through Celia, we want to add value and provide convenience by resolving personalized queries. It empowers users to control functions with the help of an intelligent assistant. Huawei will continue to offer resilient AI offerings to enhance the consumer experience," said Huawei spokesperson.

Celia takes a step-by-step route to give users the most efficient solution to their problems. The user needs to tap on the scenario and related answers pop up.

Both Celia and the human agent is always ready to help the customer whenever required, providing convenience by making access to information and services simple, quick, and frictionless.

Celia is now available on Huawei's official web and support application.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article