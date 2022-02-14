Hum 2.0 - A Beautiful Valentine's Day Gift for the Audience!

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): What better gift can be for music lovers than the release of a music album filled with love songs: newly released EP Hum 2.0 by Singer-Composer Shantanu Sudame!

Shantanu is known for his song Manzar Hai Ye Naya from the National award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he sang for music composer Shashwat Sachdev. Hum 2.0, which is Shantanu's first EP is filled with love ballads expressing the sheer joy of two lovers coming together and beginning a new life.

Commenting on the album, he said, "This album is an expression of two lovers being together - the loud celebrations, the joy of new beginnings, mushy nights and enchanted dreams."

Hum 2.0 comprises four beautifully sung romantic melodies. The album is available on all major music streaming platforms and his YouTube Channel - Shantanu Sudame. Shantanu himself has written, composed and sung all the songs. The first song Jaaniyan Jaanejaan is all about two lovers making a new beginning - promising to be with each other and creating special moments out of everyday events.

While Dhali Raat has a lullaby style tone, Hukkana-Baganaka Bung is upbeat and talks about the carefree spirit with which lovers take on society and its various restrictions. The fourth song Mere Sanam is a soothing melody describing the enchanted dreams that fill the eyes of two lovers and make their hearts beat as one.

Shantanu's work has been quite versatile. From composing for Television to advertisements, playback singing in Bollywood, to scoring for documentaries and OTT platforms, he has done it all. Hum 2.0 is his first step in the direction of creating independent music, and he is really excited about it.

(https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXAhaot98FJ4VZwr76dbk3TOHdQCKUcva)

