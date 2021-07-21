Hyder Kazmi's multiple awards winning film 'Jihad' will release on the OTT platform "Mastani" on the occasion of Eid

You would like to read
- Globally, Indian Banks lead the way in adopting new technologies
- ISKCON and DBSKKV University join hands to revolutionize agriculture and farming in Maha's Palghar
- Lecturewala provides quality courses for CA, CS, CMA, and many more to students
- OneGreen - Asia's largest online store for everything pure, safe, and green that validates the brands and their claims, launches in India
- Grammy® Winner from India, Ricky Kej, and Rock legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) release 'Divine Tides'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): The film 'Jihad', which has won awards in 35 national and international film festivals, is releasing on the OTT platform "Mastani" on 21st July 2021, the day of Eid, said Hyder Kazmi, the founder of OTT platform Mastani, and actor of the film Jihad.
He said that everyone is waiting for the release of this film. Jihad has also shown its glory at the "Cannes Film Festival".
Hyder said that today there is confusion among the people regarding the word Jihad; to clear the same we have made a film named 'Jihad'. Jihad is seen by linking it with terrorism. Most people are unaware of the real meaning of Jihad, which we are bringing in front of people through this film. Jihad means to kill the anger and the devil within you, not to kill innocent people by taking up guns in its name.
The speciality of the film Jihad, directed by Rakesh Parmar, is that Rakesh did the shooting of the film in the locations of Kashmir where ordinary persons can't visit. Shooting for Jihad was done in sensitive sites like Kupwara, Charari Sharif, Doodh Ganga, and Yusmarg. The film was shot with the local artists by giving them workshops. Due to this, the film looks more realistic and attractive.
Jihad is releasing in 6 languages, i.e. Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, and Bhojpuri, to reach a maximum audience.
Mastani platform is a good platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Here people can sit with the whole family and watch movies, web series, and other entertaining programs.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor