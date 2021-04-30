Hyundai Mobis offers attractive hand-picked deals & discounts under Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a view to promote the ease of mobility for its customers anytime, anywhere, Mobis India Limited, a well-entrenched player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has offered a huge bouquet of attractive discounts on Hyundai genuine accessories app with up to 15 per cent.

All these offers are accessible under Hyundai Mobility Membership (HMM) App.

The Hyundai Mobility Membership App will allow access to all its customers a gamut of over 500+ Hyundai Genuine Accessories by Hyundai Mobis across all Hyundai Car models.

All you need to do is to download the Hyundai Genuine Accessory App from Mobis to check the discounts on the selected accessories of your choice. Now, download Hyundai Mobility Membership App and show the 10 digits HMM membership ID to the sales advisor available at Hyundai dealership. What's more, the first 50,000 members on Hyundai Mobility Membership App will also get an exclusive promotional product by Hyundai Mobis on redeeming Mobis offers through HMM app.

Some of the discount criteria are as follows:

While going through the Terms and Conditions that are available on the App, these exclusive discount offers are only applicable once per membership ID across PAN India. Also, no two offers can be clubbed together.

(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/Capture_iBt9DMR.PNG)

Hyundai Genuine Accessories App by Mobis is available on both ios and Android platform.

App Store: (bit.ly/MAppStore)

Play Store: (bit.ly/MoPlayS)

Speaking on the occasion Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, "Customer delight, ease of navigating safely while enjoying all comforts are the cornerstones of our company. Hence we devised the App to cater to all our customers about various offers, deals and discounts. We are hopeful of getting a huge response on this initiative and intend launching a few more offers in time to come."

So avail attractive offers on Hyundai Genuine Accessories by Mobis and make your ride comfortable, safe and enjoyable.

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.

For further information, please contact (https://hyundaimobisin.com)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)