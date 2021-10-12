ICFAI Business Schools welcome MBA Admissions 2021 by launching IBSAT

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): MBA is one of the most promising and significant courses that students can pursue in today's date and time.

The recent upheaval in the business world due to the COVID-19 has further justified the necessity of management education as businesses face tougher market conditions than ever before.

Those graduates who are interested in pursuing business management as their field of study can now take their chances by appearing at IBSAT 2021. The IBSAT is the admission test for the prestigious MBA program at the ICFAI Business School (IBS), and it is considered one of the important MBA entrance exam that MBA aspirants can try their hands at. Here are some of the important things that the aspirants need to keep in mind if they wish to attempt the IBSAT 2021.

IBSAT is an aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education for admission to the MBA program for the ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses. The IBSAT also provides admission to the Ph.D. program ICFAI Business School (IBS). It is a Computer-based Test or CBT that can be attempted online.

The test has different sections and the total duration of the IBSAT is 120 minutes. The areas that the test evaluates are Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation, and Reading Comprehension. The questions are modeled as Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with no negative marking.

Students who have valid scores from 2019 onwards of CAT, GMAT, or NMAT by GMAC, can skip the IBSAT and apply for ICFAI Business School directly. The 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School accept IBSAT scores for admission.

The aspirants need to have graduated in any discipline with the medium of instruction being English and having secured 50% or more marks. The students who have completed their regular education on a 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis can attempt the IBSAT test. Even the students who are doing their graduation and are in their last year of graduation are eligible to attempt the IBSAT. This comes as a great relief for the students who do not need to wait for their graduation results for giving the entrance examination which might lead them to miss the test deadline.

The students who successfully clear the IBSAT 2021 can be a part of the (https://ibsindia.org/mba) MBA and PGPM program at the various ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a stellar reputation as one of the foremost business schools in the country, and the students can undergo their management education at ICFAI Business School (IBS) to receive a world-class learning experience.

The learning at ICFAI Business School (IBS) is pragmatic and differentiated from most other MBA curriculums in business schools. The ICFAI Business School (IBS) leverages its unique CASE-based learning to provide real-world business challenges to the students so that they can develop unique business insights.

This unique approach has been well admired by the students as well as corporate bodies which see a great value in the practical approach of these methods. ICFAI Business School (IBS) also has a robust learning infrastructure incorporating the Quicforce LMS that is used for providing students an easier way of managing their academics while providing contemporary instructional methods such as blended learning. Online learning also provides much-in-demand flexible learning options that can provide the optimum academic experience to the students.

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) campus experience is an exciting journey that has many extra-curricular activities and events adding to the holistic development of the students. The premier business school also has a great alumni community that adds additional value for the students leveraging the power of networking. Another advantage that ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers to the students is in the form of focus on soft skills and leadership development. This aids the students in enhancing their executive presence and communication skills so that they can reach greater heights once they enter the corporate world.

As a testament to these practices, The ICFAI Business School (IBS) has won the Leadership Legacy Award in Higher Education at the 20th World Education Summit. Organized by EletsTechnomediaPvt Ltd the summit awarded IBS in recognition of the exemplary and continuous contribution to the area of the Education sector.

The students who wish to be a part of this prestigious institute can proceed to the IBS website for the details of the IBSAT and to acquire the application form for the same. The last date for application is 16th December 2021.

For more information visit (https://ibsindia.org)

To apply for IBSAT (https://admissions.ibsindia.org/IBSAT2021/registration/index.asp?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE & utm_medium=PR1) Click Here

