VMPL New Delhi [India], April 17: Across industries, certain individuals stand out not just for their achievements, but for the impact they create. From healthcare and public service to technology, business, and communication, these personalities are shaping the future through innovation, leadership, and purpose. 1. Dr. Priyanka Maurya: Champion of Healthcare and Women Empowerment Dr. Priyanka Maurya stands out as a distinguished figure in healthcare and social development, earning recognition as an "Iconic Personality of the Year." A skilled homeopathy practitioner, she has transformed countless lives through her holistic and compassionate approach to healing. As an active member of the Women Commission in Uttar Pradesh, she works tirelessly to empower women, promote self-reliance, and uplift communities. Her leadership reflects a strong commitment to inclusive growth and social progress. Dr. Maurya's journey is rooted in perseverance, service, and a vision for a healthier, more empowered society.

2. Sharad Hegde: Redefining Global Communication Strategy Sharad Hegde is reshaping global corporate communication through structured, high-precision frameworks that combine credibility, cultural intelligence, and strategic control. As CEO of Iris Global Media, he advises enterprises operating in high-stakes markets across the Middle East and Europe. Moving beyond traditional advertising, Hegde integrates executive positioning, crisis preparedness, and AI-aware communication strategies. His approach ensures consistent, cross-border messaging while strengthening organizational reputation. Under his leadership, IRIS has emerged as a trusted force in modern reputation architecture and global influence. 3. Mohammed Zameer Uddin: A Legacy of Integrity and Service Mohammed Zameer Uddin, Sub-Inspector of Police in Telangana, dedicated 43 years to public service before retiring on March 31 from the Special Branch in Karimnagar. His career in intelligence was marked by discipline, sharp insight, and unwavering integrity.

Known for his honesty and commitment, he carried out his duties with pride through demanding conditions and long hours. His retirement has been widely appreciated across social platforms, reflecting the respect he earned over decades. He leaves behind a legacy of trust, honor, and inspiration for future generations in uniform. 4. Krishna Lodha: Advancing India's Geospatial Future Krishna Lodha is a geospatial technologist and entrepreneur, and the founder of Rotten Grapes, a company specializing in GIS and satellite data-driven solutions. With a decade of experience, he has worked on transforming complex location and satellite data into actionable insights for real-world applications. His work, he bridges GIS, satellite intelligence, and modern technology to solve critical challenges.

Beyond business, Krishna is now focused on spreading awareness and educating young India about GIS development as a powerful career path. By simplifying complex concepts and making them accessible, he is enabling students and professionals to build future-ready careers in the growing geospatial and satellite technology ecosystem. 5. Vivek Verma: Driving AI-First Product Innovation Vivek Verma, Founder and CEO of Algosoft Apps Technologies Pvt Ltd, leads a fast-growing product engineering company focused on AI-driven digital solutions. With more than 15 years of experience, he has delivered impactful platforms across AdTech, fintech, healthcare, and enterprise sectors. He is actively pushing the shift toward AI-first product development, enabling startups and enterprises to build and scale faster with lean engineering models. A strong advocate of India's innovation ecosystem, Vivek is focused on building globally competitive, Make-in-India technology platforms.

6. Brijesh Patel: Transforming India's Two-Wheeler Service Industry Brijesh Patel, Founder of Doctor Garage, is building a more organized and professional two-wheeler service ecosystem in India. Through a scalable franchise model, he empowers entrepreneurs across the country. His focus on after-sales support, operational guidance, and marketing assistance ensures franchise partners succeed. With standardized systems and a strong emphasis on service quality, Doctor Garage is emerging as a trusted brand. His leadership reflects innovation, consistency, and a clear long-term vision. 7. Dr. D.K. Singh: A Trusted Name in Modern Dentistry Dr. D.K. Singh has spent decades crafting confident smiles, building his reputation through results rather than promotion. His practice grew through word-of-mouth, earning the trust of high-profile clients including beauty pageant winners, authors, and artists.

His clinic stands out for its use of imported orthodontic technology and a fully digital patient database, still uncommon in India. Known for his calm demeanor and forward-thinking approach, Dr. Singh remains a trusted choice for long-term dental care. 8. Siddhartha Dikshit: From Humble Beginnings to Global Enterprise Siddhartha Dikshit's journey reflects vision, persistence, and steady growth. As Managing Director of Vehement Technologies Private Limited and ILICO Services Limited, he leads companies known for international ERP solutions under the brand name of vERP and ERP.BZ. With a group turnover exceeding $15 million and a modern R & D center in Kolkata, his businesses now operate globally. His journey began in a small 200-square-foot office in Dum Dum.

Educated in Computer Science and later earning an MBA from Queen's University Belfast, Siddhartha built a strong foundation that shaped his entrepreneurial mindset. His story continues to inspire those starting with limited resources but big ambitions. 9. Milind Apte: Strengthening Investor Communication Milind Apte, Founder and Director of AKMIL Strategic Advisors, is redefining investor communication in India's evolving capital markets. With a background in economics from Mumbai University and expertise across finance, insurance, and legal sectors, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives. AKMIL provides integrated services including Investor Relations, Public Relations, IPO advisory, and digital communication. His focus remains on bridging the gap between companies and investors through clear and credible messaging, helping businesses build trust and long-term value.

10. Prajkat Mudholkar: A Rising Force in Brand Strategy Prajkat Mudholkar has emerged as a distinctive name in the world of brand consultancy and entrepreneurship. Known for his multi-industry presence, Prajkat operates across advertising, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital ventures, bringing a rare blend of strategic and practical insight. He is widely regarded as a go-to mind for startup founders and early-stage businesses, particularly for building strong brand foundations and market positioning. Industry associates often note his ability to simplify complex business challenges and translate them into scalable strategies. Prajkat is also recognized for his practical understanding of artificial intelligence, with clients acknowledging his capability to integrate AI tools effectively into business systems for measurable efficiency and growth.

Iconic Personalities 2025-2026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)