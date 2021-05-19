IIM Nagpur partners with Jaro Education to upskill working professionals on techno-functional skills

You would like to read
- Jaro Education and IIM Nagpur announce new programmes for working professionals
- upGrad creates UK Board with four prominent figures in Global Education
- Cranfield University: The UKs specialist Technology and Management postgraduate University with a global reputation
- OP Jindal Global University partners with Coursera to launch 3 new online masters' degree programmes in Business, Public Policy and International Relations
- Wealthy Indians look to stable Caribbean investment programmes for wealth diversification
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) has collaborated with Jaro Education, one of the leading EdTech companies in India and a pioneer in the Executive Education space to jointly introduce 4 techno-functional blended postgraduate (PG) certificate programmes.
The new PG programmes aim to equip working professionals with future-ready skills, empowering them with the knowledge focussed on both technical and functional expertise, which are required in today's digitally driven business environment.
The techno-functional PG programmes are apt for mid-level working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech). These programmes with a duration of 9 - 12 months comprise of 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur's highly experienced and professional faculty. These programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts.
Details of new PG programmes introduced by IIM Nagpur and Jaro:
Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT): The programme curriculum includes various concepts, techniques and tools required for managing systems and enables professionals to leverage the potential of analytics solutions in business management. The course is developed for executives in the IT industry who aspire to take on managerial roles in the organization.
FinTech Programme: The programme provides a deeper understanding on disruptive technologies that are transforming the banking and financial ecosystem. It covers technologies such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, and their applications to design and manage financial products or services. It empowers the professionals to gain a strong understanding on various fintech streams including Payment Systems, InsureTech, Neobanking, LendingTech, RoboAdvisory and Wealth Management.
Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation: The programme focuses on empowering the professionals with the knowledge on the tools and techniques used in Data Science and Machine Learning. It also provides hands-on experience with new-age tools like Artificial Intelligence, Tableau, R, Python, Simul8, etc and also provides the opportunity to work on various real-time business problems and design the solutions.
Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics: The programme equips working executives with contemporary strategic marketing competencies and thought. It aims to develop competencies among managers by upskilling their existing industry know-how; making them future-ready.
Talking about the PG programmes and its role in career transformation, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "After understanding and analysing the current career trends and demand, we have collaborated with one of the leading management institutes in India - IIM Nagpur to provide the most comprehensive and competitive executive programmes to fast-track the career growth of the working professionals. We hope that our specialised programmes with cutting-edge curriculum will benefit the professionals."
Sharing details about the collaboration and offerings, Dr Bhimaraya Metri - Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) said, "We are very glad to be associated with Jaro Education in curating blended-online Post Graduate Certificate Programmes in various specializations in Management including General Management, Data Science, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing Analytics, Financial Technologies and few more to help upskill the talent in accordance with the industry standards and requirements. All these programmes are designed and delivered by eminent faculty from IIM Nagpur along with industry experts to give practical connect to the learning. We are very confident that these programmes will equip professionals for sought-after roles including General Managers, Data Scientists/Analysts, Marketing Consultants, Product Manager and many more."
On course completion, the professionals will receive a PG Certificate and Alumni status from IIM Nagpur. The first batch for all the four IIM Nagpur programmes is expected to commence in the month of July 2021. The working professionals can apply on the following links:
Link to the IIM Nagpur programs:
Data Science: (https://www.jaroeducation.com/data-science-for-business-excellence-innovation-iim-nagpur)
Business Management in IT: (https://www.jaroeducation.com/it-business-management-iim-nagpur)
Fintech: (https://www.jaroeducation.com/financial-technologies-fintech-iim-nagpur)
Digital Marketing Strategy: (https://www.jaroeducation.com/digital-strategy-and-marketing-analytics-iim-nagpur)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor