PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: As enterprises move from exploratory AI use cases to scalable, production-ready implementations, IITM Pravartak, Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced Batch 03 of its Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning (AAIDL) programme. The programme seeks to address the growing need for professionals who can design, deploy, and apply AI systems with technical rigour, business relevance, and operational reliability. The seven-month programme is designed for professionals who aspire to lead with data and build AI-led solutions that can be translated into measurable business outcomes. As organisations across retail, BFSI, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and public-sector environments increasingly use AI to forecast demand, personalise customer experiences, detect anomalies, automate quality checks, and optimise operations, the need for talent with applied AI capability, sound judgement, and an understanding of scalable deployment has become more urgent.

The seven-month programme will enable learners to gain practical exposure to widely used AI and deep learning frameworks, including TensorFlow and PyTorch, while strengthening their understanding of real-world data challenges. The curriculum also introduces learners to MLOps and cybersecurity essentials through hands-on learning, case-based instruction, and guided projects. Participants will engage with core and emerging areas such as machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models, and agentic AI systems, preparing them to build solutions that are robust, secure, and aligned with enterprise priorities. Industry momentum continues to reinforce the relevance of applied AI capability. Market estimates suggest that the global deep learning market could reach USD 506.75 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.7 per cent between 2024 and 2035. McKinsey's 2025 global survey also found that 88 per cent of organisations reported regular AI use in at least one business function, although only about one-third had begun scaling AI programmes, signalling a clear shift from adoption to execution. KPMG's Global AI Pulse Q1 2026 further notes that enterprise value from AI remains uneven and will depend on how organisations align operating models, governance, workforce readiness, and execution at scale.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Suchitra Veeravalli, Consultant, IITM Pravartak, said, "AI now demands professionals who can move beyond theoretical familiarity and design systems that work reliably in complex business environments. Through this programme, we aim to strengthen applied competence, analytical judgement, and responsible implementation, enabling learners to build production-ready AI solutions that create measurable value across sectors and emerging enterprises alike." Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "India's AI opportunity will be shaped by professionals who understand data, models, and business context with equal rigour. Our collaboration with IITM Pravartak brings a strong practice-led learning experience that helps learners develop contemporary AI capabilities and apply them to enterprise priorities across industries with confidence and purpose at scale."

On completion, learners can explore career opportunities across sectors in roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Analyst, AI/ML Research Scientist, Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Engineer, Deep Learning Engineer, and Quantitative Analyst, among others. Earlier batches attracted participants from diverse sectors, including automotive, banking and mortgage, computer software, customer service, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and R & D, with senior professionals such as CTOs, VPs, directors, senior solution architects, technical leads, project leads, and general managers joining the programme. The programme invites graduates and postgraduates in engineering, mathematics, or computational sciences, as well as professionals seeking to transition into AI-focused roles or future-proof their careers with strong domain-aligned analytical capability. The eligibility criteria listed for the programme include graduation or postgraduation in engineering, mathematical, and computational sciences.

The programme follows a Direct-to-Digital mode with interactive live online sessions led by IIT Madras faculty and experienced industry practitioners. Learners will be supported through webinars, assignments, and a capstone project, along with a campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park. Successful participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from IITM Pravartak, Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras. About IITM Pravartak IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems (SNACS). We are hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

About TimesPro TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible and affordable. TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)