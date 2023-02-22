Illusion Dental Lab ropes in Madhuri Dixit Nene as the Brand Ambassador for Illusion Zirconia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PNN): Illusion Dental Lab, a cohesive multi-faceted integrated group and market leader in dental treatment in India, has roped in ace Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia. Illusion Dental Lab has always excelled in providing its consumers with the latest technologies and the most trusted and excellent dental products. Illusion Zirconia, the newest brand from the house of Illusion Dental Lab is formulated to primarily focus on Zirconia Crowns and Bridges.

Zirconia crowns and bridges are dental prosthetics made of zirconium dioxide, a strong and biocompatible ceramic material. Zirconia crowns are used to replace the visible portion of a damaged or decayed tooth, while Zirconia bridges are used to replace one or more missing teeth. With a legacy of more than 33 years, Illusion Dental Lab incepted Illusion Zirconia to make patients aware of dental crowns and bridges and also about breaking the myth about its durability and sustainability. Speaking about the appointment of the brand ambassador, Mr Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab, said, "We are acknowledged as one of the top pioneers and innovators in the dental sector and have always presented our consumers with long-term, consistent smile solutions.

Therefore, we have introduced Illusion Zirconia to raise awareness among consumers about Zirconia crowns and bridges for dental treatments. We are excited to have Madhuri Dixit Neneas the face of the brand Illusion Zirconia.

As adults require a dental crown and bridge treatment more than children or teenagers, the choice of Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia was based on relatability, recall and relevance. She defines the same tangent of thoughts of carrying unmatched beauty with a long-sustained career in the industry. Madhuri is a perfect testament to the Illusion Zirconia's tagline "Beauty Bhi Mazbooti Bhi."

Madhuri Dixit Nene acknowledging her delight at being the face of Illusion Zirconia, said, "I am and honoured to be associated with Illusion Dental Lab. Everyone deserves a flawless smile. Illusion Dental Lab is one of the trusted and renowned names in dental treatments. Their latest launch, Illusion Zirconia Crowns and Bridges, is like the icing on the cake."

Illusion Dental Lab has rolled out a digital campaign with Madhuri Dixit Nene with a brand film announcing the launch of Illusion Zirconia. The 1.13 minutes brand film has garnered over 267,000 views in the last four weeks. The brand started activities under the campaign by launching a behind-the-scenes video followed by a teaser. Illusion Zirconia plans to launch a full-fledged multi-platform digital campaign in the coming weeks.

