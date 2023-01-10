Image Optical Co Vision Expert Launched 'ZEISS VISUFIT 1000' a Platform for 3D Centration Data Determination by ZEISS for the First Time in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Image Optical Co Vision Expert launches 'ZEISS VISUFIT 1000' a platform for 3D centration data determination by ZEISS for the first time in Tamil Nadu in the presence of Rohan Paul (National Manager Commercial - Carl Zeiss India Pvt. Ltd.), M.S. Abul Hasan (Chairman - Image Optical Co Vision Expert), Mohamed Faheth (Managing Partner, Image Optical Co) and Asif (Managing Partner, Image Optical Co) at George Town, Chennai.

Image Optical Co Vision Expert unveiled ZEISS VISUFIT 1000, a platform for digital determination of 3D centration data, taking digitalization to the next level for consumers and eye care professionals.

Speaking at the Launch Rohan Paul, National Manager Commercial - Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, "With the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 platform, the eye care professional is making the digital future a key part of their practice. The ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 will also support forthcoming virtual functions, making this far more than just a system for the determination of centration data."

ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 creates a 180-degree view of the consumer's face and the frames using nine cameras and 45 million points. The centration data determination is based on 3D coordinates. This is an extraordinary addition to the existing measurement points on the calibration clip for and it ensures the extremely precise capture of measurement data for the frame, the eye, the pupil and the cornea.

The back-vertex distance can be determined for both sides, right and left. Furthermore, a 3D digital reconstruction of the face can be created and enables the back-vertex distance to be captured, even with frames featuring very thick temples. This 3D reconstruction of the consumer's face will provide the foundation for future ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 modules.

ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 provides an objective image of the spectacle's wearer with the frames and centration is done with a high-quality photo, simply, quickly, and extremely precisely. ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 is fully integrated to offer exceptional patient performance.

Benefits include:

- Highly accurate one-shot 3D Centration

- Your lenses - Adjusted to fit the shape of your face

- 180 Degree View Frame Comparison

- Lens Simulation in a frame for better perception of lens fit in frame

- 3D Face Scanning for recommendation of best individual frames

- Helps to correct unnatural posture.

- Virtual Try-on of frames through a personal Avatar

Incorporated in 1988, Image Optical Co Vision Expert has been supplying many hospitals and optical centers across south India. Image Optical Co Vision Expert is one of the leading optical centers in Chennai, providing a variety of lenses and eye frames, that complements customer needs and personality. Good vision requires more than just the right prescription lenses. It is also crucial that the lenses are properly centered in the frame and in relation to the eyes. With vision care experts having years of experience, Image Optical Co Vision Expert is one of the best optical centers that not only cater to our vision needs but also give our style and vision a new look!

M.S. Abul Hasan, Chairman - Image Optical Co Vision Expert added, "We are honored to unveil ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 for the first time in Tamil Nadu at Image Optical Co Vision Expert. The data captured with this system are so detailed that it will be possible to use them to allow consumers to try on glasses virtually as well as for customized frame designs. By opting for the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000, you might say that the eye care professional has decided to make the future part of their practice today."

