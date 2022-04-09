IMI celebrates 30 years of excellence & Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by giving away mementos

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/PNN): International Maritime Institute celebrated 30 years of excellence and the Government-led initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

By hosting their inauguration ceremony for Full Mission and Desktop Based Engine Room Simulator for ME Engine or RT Flex Engine, and LNG Bunkering, on Tuesday 22nd March. Mementos were also presented by the Chairman, Captain Ashok Kohli.

Director General Of Shipping, Amitabh Kumar, IRS attended the event as the Chief Guest. While Group Managing Director and CEO Of MSC Ship management Limited, Cyprus, Prabhat Jha attended the inauguration ceremony as the Guest Of Honor.

(http://www.imi.edu.in/) International Maritime Instituteor IMI's main commitment has always been to impart top-notch training. This resulted in the birth of the Full Mission Engine Room Simulator & Desktop Based Engine Room Simulator. This simulator has all the latest RT Flex Electronics Engine, ME Electronic Engine, MEGI Electronic Engine with LNG Bunkering, and many more advanced features. Some of the advanced features present in this simulator are Ballast Water Treatment and Exhaust Gas Scrubber.

Many prestigious personalities of the shipping fraternity-like Managing Director, MSC, Captain Mahendra Pal Bhasin; SIC MMD Noida, Captain Rajendra Poswal; Deputy General Manager, MMSI, Captain Virendra Yadav; General Manager, Executive Shipping, Captain Indresh Kharbanda, and many other members including MSC Ship Management's Senior Superintendents also attended the event.

The main objective of this simulative training is to develop competencies and professionalism when it comes to Engineering Officers and Marine Engineering Cadets of MEO class 1, MEO class 2, and MEO class 3 by application of simulation technologies.

Prabhat Jha, Guest of Honor along with Captain Bhasin, Managing Director, MSC visited the new International Maritime Institute Campus located in Sonpeda. This new IMI campus is over 25 km away from the existing IMI Campus. Both of them shared their impressive experience of witnessing the construction of the hostel, the administration block for GP Rating, the mock-up for Advance Fire Fighting, PSCRB, and the CMCC Course.

The event was flagged off by the Guest of Honor, Prabhat Jha. He received a warm welcome from the head of the institution, Captain Saurabh Varshney as well as other class of people present at the event. Prabhat Jha addressed the Deck and Engine Cadets of MSC, took a tour of the IMI institute, admired their infrastructure, and praised working models of machinery which has applications on an onboard ship. He also expressed how elated he felt on meeting the cadets and learning about the progress of IMI.

The Chief Guest, Amitabh Kumar, was greeted by the audience with a standing ovation, reverential march past, salute by the guard of honor, and each of the four platoons.

Amitabh Kumar, Chief Guest, and Prabhat Jha, Guest of Honor was also presented with a memento by the Chairman of IMI, Captain Ashok Kohli.

All the honourable guests then headed for inauguration towards the Engine Room Simulator. Ribbon cutting and lighting of the lamp was also done at the occasion. Followed by Chief Guest and Guest of Honor sharing the approval and delight they felt on seeing the Engine Room Simulator.

