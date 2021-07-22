In collaboration with Tomasetto Achille, Rawmatt Industries starts converting diesel engine tractors into CNG

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV Media): Tomasetto Achille India and Rawmatt Techno Solutions jointly developed and tested a diesel tractor that runs on CNG, from February 2021.

The tractor was launched by the Ministers of Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, and Food and Civil Supplies. When converted to CNG, the tractor has the same power as it did when converted to diesel. In an effort to reduce global emissions and move towards a greener future, the joint venture aims to set new standards.

Tomasetto Achille, the first company to receive the approval of the PESO for a Multifunction Valve Assembly, holds a significant market share in India for its quality, performance, and being the pioneer in Indian for CNG and LPG conversion.

Amit Shah operates a Joint Venture called Tomasetto Achille India Private Limited that was established in 2007 with Tomasetto Achille Italy assembling key components including pressure regulators for CNG, LPG, CNG cylinder valves, filling valves and multiway valves. As the supplier of CNG pressure reducers to Hyundai Motor Company for all of its BS6 CNG cars, Tomasetto has deep roots with Indian Oil and the CGD sector in India for the promotion of natural gas nationwide.

A government-owned enterprise, Indian Oil Corporation Limited is an oil and gas company headquartered in New Delhi and is owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India. Tomasetto Achille is the sole company with which Indian Oil has exclusive distribution rights for its CNG and LPG conversion kits across its fuel stations in the country.

Rawmatt Group administered by its CEO Kaustubh Gupta is a Nagpur-based organization that engages in a wide range of business activities. It offers bio-CNG, as well as other types of natural gas, as part of its efforts to reduce pollution. In recent years, CNG has gained popularity with consumers due to its cost-effectiveness.

Furthermore, CNG has the reputation of being one of the cleanest fuels on the market today due to its lower carbon content. This results in CNG burning cleaner than petroleum-based fuels. Rawmatt Techno Solutions has constantly innovated and improved its technology to drive its growth, they have found better ways to store, distribute, and use fuel.

Rawmatt Techno Solutions now aims to provide a Mobile CNG dispensing facility that is equipped with CNG filled cascade enclosed securely with safety systems along with instrumentation and control systems. The unit incorporates a dispensing unit and a reciprocating pump for boosting the pressure during the delivery of CNG.

As CNG is rapidly gaining popularity for fuelling vehicles and due to increasing demand customers need to wait in long queues at some CNG stations. In urban areas where scarcity of land restricts the setting up of more CNG stations, Mobile Refuelers are ideal vehicles to serve customers faster at their place of convenience whenever and wherever.

Rawmatt Techno Solutions will develop components for alternative fuel technology in compliance with ISO 15500 standards. Additionally, the company is involved in the conversion of existing diesel vehicles to operate on CNG. In addition to its in-house technical team, the company has the equipment to support any conversions required. Rawmatt main vision is to make India's air free of fuel-related pollutants and make way for a greener, cleaner, and healthier future as well as to strengthen India's CNG program to ensure a cleaner and healthier future.

As a supporter and partnership brand of Rawmatt, Tomasetto focuses on the sales of CNG Reducers, CNG Cylinder Valves, CNG Filling Valves, LPG Multivalves, LPG Reducers, ECUs and Injectors for automotive LPG and CNG conversion kits as a whole comprising of the above components.

Constantly striving to improve, customer satisfaction, high flexibility, technology investment, and local approvals are the guidelines followed throughout the join-venture. The experience that the company gained from the past is currently key to creating new and reliable products, as well as incorporating new technologies developed in order to meet the customers' expectations.

