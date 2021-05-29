In the changing landscape of Global AgTech, FarmERP scales-up their operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's digital age, the world of AgTech has been working towards streamlining a fairly disorganised sector, in the manner of highlighting predictability and formulaic manners of working.

Farm management is the next big thing, and technology is being interspersed with daily agronomic processes, worldwide, relatively aggressively post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. FarmERP, a brainchild of Shivrai Technologies (a 25-year-old formidable AgTech organisation in India) aims to make its services and the platform as a whole exceptionally comprehensive for stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

The brand has taken its offerings to a multitude of countries, contributing nationally, as well as on an international level. They received their first round of external funding from a Singapore-based organisation at the end of the year 2019.

Since then, they have expanded to numerous countries where they have deployed this globally tested and trusted digital agriculture platform. Today, they are collaborating with several national and international research programs, and policy-making organisations to further their main mission of making the industry profitable and predictable.

Post their first external round of funding, the establishment concentrated on enhancing the product with a variety of contemporary and advanced features e.g., taking all farm operations to maps, QR code-based access control across the business processes, the implementation of agriculture-focused accounting and costing module, hydroponic packs, IoT device integrations etc.

They have also established relationships with prominent FPOs and FPCs focusing on the crux of empowering farmers directly through the use of their technology platform. FarmERP is best-known for their project of 'Uberization of Agriculture for smallholder vegetable growers', a notable contribution to the space of Indian agriculture.

The Uberization project aimed at enabling smallholder farmers to make their farming journey predictable, as well as hone efficient daily practices. This mission has garnered many accolades as well as recognition from international players. FarmERP is partnering with international funding and research organisations in places like Africa, Ecuador, Bangladesh to work along with respective partners to help uberize smallholder growers of those regions.

The organisation pre-eminently focuses on the uses of artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, to serve its consumers in a consistently better manner. Through the exceptional utilisation of these technology verticals along with satellite imagery, they have also recently received a breakthrough in climate-smart advisory and pest & disease detection.

Owing to the current state we live in, with climate change governing every aspect of the world, and with sustainability gaining impetus regularly, this particular breakthrough is a game-changer for FarmERP's consumers, and only furthers their vision of a predictable and profitable future in the space of agriculture.

Recently ventured into the big farms of geographies like Sri Lanka, France, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Sudan, Indonesia, and several others, the brand is being noticed by large agribusinesses, medium to large size plantations, packaging & exporters and contract farming companies around the globe, increasingly as a 'necessity' in their daily agronomic and post-harvest practices.

With plantation management continually gaining momentum, in January 2020, the brand took forward an association with Sri Lanka's largest (approximately 35,000 Acres) rubber, tea, and oil palm plantation, and is determined to make the project a success.

Leading players in the business of agriculture interspersed with technology, FarmERP truly encompasses the changing facing of digital agricultural solutions. This highly advanced digital platform is a globally trusted future-ready solution to control and analyse farm enterprise operations.

As per the sub-verticals and business operations, FarmERP recently launched specialised and customised 'packs' designed for their consumers. These packs that are offered over SaaS, are curated for various stakeholders within the agricultural industry and are customizable as per the clients' requirements.

The 4 pillars of the brand still stand strong with Traceability, Climate Resilience, Food Safety & Sustainability at the forefront of all they do, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals of Zero Hunger & Climate Change.

Today, as the situation stands, with FarmERP deployed in 25+ countries and scaling up with the establishment of their offices in various parts of the world, they are catapulting into a whole new era of Agricultural Technology services.

With a steadily increasing expertise and experience, the founders and core team are looking at building their workforce with seasoned professionals who will be able to be exponential value adds to the system. They look forward to building the leadership team and aggressively capturing the market share with global digital agriculture growing at a precipitous rate.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)