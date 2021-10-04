In the first weekend, the film Sumeru made a good start at the Box Office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): After the outbreak of the Coronavirus outbreak, the business of Hindi films in cinema houses has been badly affected.

As a result of this, big studios and production houses are releasing their films on OTT, giving preference to their films.

An independent filmmaker Avinash Dhyani has decided to release his film Sumeru on the big screen in such a situation. The Hindi film Sumeru, released this week, is getting a good response from the audience.

The film Sumeru, released this Friday, October 1, on about 150 screens, including multiplexes and single screens, has received a very positive response at the box office on the first two days. The country's leading multiplex chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and state local cinema chains have showcased the film Sumeru.

Sumeru is the second Hindi film after the second wave of the corona to have such a massive release, before Akshay Kumar's film Bellbottom was released, which did not get the audience as expected. In the opinion of market experts, due to the corona epidemic, the trend of watching films in cinema halls has decreased. The lack of a positive atmosphere has also harmed the business of films on the big screen.

At such a time, getting the audience for the film Sumeru is the news of great relief for the independent filmmakers.

The film Sumeru is liked by the critics as well. In the film, the beauty of the snow-capped mountains of Uttrakhand looks very beautiful on the screen. The songs and music of the film are also being praised a lot. Traders of the film believe that it is very rare that the censor board gives a Hindi film a U certificate in today's time. In such a situation, the film Sumeru is also getting the love of the family audience.

Produced under the banner of Padma Siddhi Films, "Sumeru" is written and directed by Avinash Dhyani. Avinash Dhyani and Sanskriti Bhatt, along with Shagufta Ali, Suruchi Saklani, Abhishek Maindola, Prashil Rawat, Satish Sharma, Jeet Maila Gurung, Arvind Pawar and Madhavendra Singh Rawat, are in important roles. Ravinder Bhatt and Avinash Dhyani produced the film.

In search of his lost father, Haryanvi lad Bhanwar Pratap Singh leaves everything behind for an unknown journey towards the plains of Uttrakhand. Meanwhile, Bhanwar Pratap meets Savi, who has come to the beautiful city of Harshil in Uttarakhand for her destination wedding. In the story, Savi now accompanies Bhanwar Pratap on an unintentional and tough quest in search of his father. In this journey, Bhanwar Pratap Singh and Savi fall in love with each other.

The film has been shot in the beautiful locations of Uttrakhand like Dehradun, Harshil, Mussoorie, and Dhanaulti.

