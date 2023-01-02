'India: A Startup Nation' Event Featuring TV Mohandas Pai Held by LJ University's Antrapreneur, the Business Incubator

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI/PNN): Startups are quickly gaining traction in India, making our nation the third-largest startup economy in the world. To discuss this and the road ahead for startups, Antrapreneur, the Business Incubator run by LJ University, Ahmedabad, held an event called 'India: A Startup Nation.' The event was held on December 29th.

The event featured TV Mohandas Pai, a chartered accountant who is an ex-director of Infosys and a Padma Shri Award winner. He is currently the chairman of Manipal Global Education. He was introduced by Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable, who briefed the audience about Pai's incredible journey.

Pai discussed the Indian startup environment at length. According to him, a focus on technology is what is needed to make sure that Indian startups are both scalable and profitable. He said that Indians excel at both tech and managing startups. India has been exporting tech services to so many countries. And Indian-origin employees are also preferred by unicorns in the US. So, this deadly combination could work out in the favour of Indian startups as well. They have the potential to become as powerful and as popular as the unicorns of the West.

The inspiring session was attended by many investors, startup founders as well as teenpreneurs. It was followed by a Q & A session hosted and moderated by (http://www.antrapreneur.com) Antrapreneur CEO Viral Shah. He also played a massive role in motivating the audience of budding and seasoned entrepreneurs. "Startup ecosystem flourishes with co-incubation, co-investments and co-operation," Shah said. His inspiring words resonated with the audience.

The session also raised questions about why Ahmedabad, which has been a hub of business, has so far not produced many unicorns.

Both Pai and Amitabh Shah also talked about how more startups could help Ahmedabad and the Indian economy grow faster. Startups could also play a role in uplifting education and health standards in India.

The event inspired the young entrepreneurs in the audience to work hard and make Ahmedabad a startup hub just like Delhi and Bengaluru because the city and its citizens have high potential and can achieve this goal.

