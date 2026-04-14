India Gets Its First Workplace Happiness Awards, Led by Industry Stalwarts

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Happiest Places to Work has announced the launch of the Happiest Places To Work Awards, India's first awards dedicated exclusively to recognising organizations that excel in workplace happiness. The inaugural will held at a grand ceremony to be held in Mumbai, towards the end of July to be attended by who's who of the corporate world. At a time when workplace culture and employee experience are increasingly shaping business outcomes, the awards aim to spotlight organizations that consistently create positive and meaningful work environments. The awards will be chaired by Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, and judged by a distinguished jury comprising leading voices from business and human resources

- Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM, APAC & MENA - Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play - Pavitra Singh, CHRO & VP PepsiCo India & South Asia - Dr. Atul Hegde, Founder & Chairman, YAAP Digital - Dr. Prajjal Saha, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, HR Katha - Nitu Bhushan, Director Human Resources, South Asia Nestle - Pushp Kumar Nayar, Executive Director HRD of BPCL - Sunita Cherian, Ex Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President Corporate Human Resources of Wipro. "Workplace happiness is becoming central to how organizations grow and perform. Platforms like these help bring that conversation to the forefront," said Harsh Goenka. Commenting on the launch, Raj Nayak, Founder, Happiest Places to Work, said, "Organizations often overlook the everyday employee experience. These awards recognise companies that get it right consistently--where how people feel at work truly matters."

About the Awards The Happiest Places To Work Awards recognise organizations that are serious about how people experience work, day to day. The process is built around a structured Happiness Dialogue, supported by a culture audit and a final review by the jury. Organizations of all sizes and sectors can participate. Entries are now open at: www.happiestplacestoworkawards.com The process is straightforward and designed to give organizations a clear view of how their people actually feel about work. Event Highlights - India's first awards focused entirely on workplace happiness - Participation from CEOs, CHROs, and business leaders - Recognition across sectors and categories - A space for conversations that go beyond policy and into real culture

About Happiest Places to Work Happiest Places to Work works with organizations to understand and improve employee experience in a practical, meaningful way. For media inquiries, partnerships, and participation details, please contact: 9372254544 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)