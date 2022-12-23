India on the Cusp of becoming the Global Capital of Hair Transplant

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The medical tourism market is massive and growing rapidly. To put into perspective just how fast this industry is increasing, know that the market was estimated to be worth USD 11.56 billion in 2020, which increased to 13.98 billion in 2021, Current estimates place the overall worth of global medical tourism at 53.51 billion by 2028. Hair Transplant is the fastest growing vertical in the medical tourism structure.

The planet knows that India is home to diversified culture, vibrant colours, scenic marvels and of course heart-warming hospitality of people. Eugenix Hair Sciences is at the forefront to attract medical tourism in hair transplant and has a growing patient base from countries like US, UAE, England, Africa etc. The hair transplant clinic run by an experienced team of doctors led by Dr Pradeep Sethi and Dr Arika Bansal is successfully attracting more than 80 international patients in a month. Evidently, it is conducting enough successful surgeries to attract national and international celebrity patients as well. A few prominent names of their international celebrity patients are Andrew Leipus - Physiotherapist of team India during the 2000s, Nick Compton - English cricketer, Morne Van Wyk - South African cricketer, etc. They have given long lasting natural looking results to many international patients like Karl Whelan, Adrian Brown, Juan Jiminet, John Cross, Armen Bargesian, etc. These patients are not only satisfied by their medicinal skills matched with creative artistry in defining hairlines and natural looking results but also by the overall hospitality of the team at Eugenix.

Says the Internationally acclaimed and one of the top hair transplant surgeons in the world, Dr Pradeep Sethi, Eugenix Hair Sciences, "Innovation and pursuit for excellence is the bedrock of Eugenix Hair Sciences core values. A lot of research should go in before you get a medical procedure done. And evaluating the experience, accreditation and competence of the surgeon are important factors to consider."

Eugenix Hair Sciences has been constantly contributing to the knowledge pool and innovation spectrum of the Hair Transplant Industry and increasingly being acknowledged in the top forums globally like ISHRS and GLHS held in Panama and California respectively.

The goal of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is to advance member education, global collegiality, research, ethics, and public awareness in order to achieve excellence in medical and surgical outcomes. ISHRS hosted the 30th annual meeting in Panama recently where World's top hair transplant surgeons presented their ideas, theories, and specific topics. Dr Pradeep Sethishared insights as the key speaker in the 30th annual ISHRS meeting in Panama and Dr Arika Bansal as part of the prestigious faculty delivered her address in curing higher Norwood grade patients and using the body hair to perfection.

It was indeed a proud moment for the Indian Hair Transplant fraternity when the exceptionally gifted doctor duo, Dr Pradeep Sethi & Dr Arika Bansal were named as the Scientific Directors at the prestigious global event, GHLS 2022 held in California. The Global Hair Loss Summit (GHLS) is devoted to providing industry-leading educational and networking events with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation. Attendees learn alongside colleagues about the art and science of hair transplant surgery as well as gain practical knowledge of future challenges and opportunities in this elegant, nuanced, and highly sought-after discipline of aesthetic medicine.

This conference was streamed live from California on December 17 and 18, 2022. World's best hair transplant surgeons presenting their ideas, talk titles, practices, and shared their rich experiences. GHLS is the most relevant, scientific, procedural with practice building presentations ever assembled on a single platform. Dr Sethi presented his experience with corrective hair transplant whilst Dr Bansal shared her papers on female hair transplantation.

"Hair go first followed quickly by confidence and self-doubt creeps in. Western residents traveling east isn't the only medical tourism happening, either. You will see domestic patients travel hours to get to a top clinic in their own country or see residents in nearby countries visit their neighbours to get treated at a clinic that provides excellent results," shares the Gold Medalist from AIIMS and Co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, Dr Arika Bansal.

Flourishingly led by doctors with a deep-rooted vision for society's upliftment, Eugenix is one of India's leading hair restoration clinics that offer the latest Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technique for hair transplant. Both experienced surgeons are renowned for hair transplant surgeries of unparalleled international standards. With elite clientele who place their trust in the cutting-edge hair transplant procedures at Eugenix, the clinic has grown leaps and bounds since it was set up in 2010. Today, it boasts of having delivered satisfactory results to more than 15,000 patients, along with having treated 1800+ cases of grade 6/7 baldness.

