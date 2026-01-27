VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Planning your daily work commute from Versova, or a family trip to Alibaug? Your days of standing in long queues for tickets are over. For the first time in India, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) Billeasy have teamed up with Billeasy to bring digital ticketing to over 35 ferry routes across Maharashtra. This digital transformation was officially inaugurated by the Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis on the 30th of September, 2025. This move reinforces the state's commitment to making public transport smarter, faster and more accessible for everyone. Ready to sail? Just 4 steps to your ticket:

- Say Hi: Message the MMB WhatsApp number (+91 979720 9720) or scan the QR code at the dock. - Pick Your Route: Select your "From" and "To" destinations. - Quick Pay: Use your preferred payment method (UPI, CC, DC, etc) to pay instantly. - Show & Go: Receive your ticket on WhatsApp and show it to the operator as you board. This WhatsApp channel has been designed as your very own Ferry Assistant, going far beyond a ticketing service. Citizens can now utilize the platform to: - Submit Grievances: Citizens can use the Record or Track Grievance feature to monitor the status of their resolution in real-time.

- Get Instant Answers: Use the "Ask MMB" Chatbot, an interactive assistant ready to answer queries, provide schedules, and offer guidance instantly. - Stay Informed: Access the "About MMB" section to stay updated on the latest maritime developments, regulations, and port activities. - Avail RTS: By integrating the Right to Service (RTS) Act, the MMB has made 19 distinct RTS services accessible directly through the chat interface, drastically reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. This all-in-one approach ensures that whether you are a commuter needing a ticket or a citizen requiring administrative services, help is just a text away. About Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB)

The Maharashtra Maritime Board is the nodal agency responsible for the regulation and development of ports and maritime activities within the state of Maharashtra. MMB is committed to harnessing the potential of the state's 720-km coastline to drive economic growth and connectivity. About Billeasy Billeasy is an Indian fintech platform that pioneered the country's first WhatsApp-based metro e-ticketing in 2022. Built on a technology-first and consumer-centric foundation, Billeasy focuses on two core sectors: Transit and Retail. The platform enables digital e-ticketing and e-receipts at scale, replacing paper workflows with secure, auditable digital infrastructure that improves operational efficiency while delivering seamless experiences for citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)