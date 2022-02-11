India's leading kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige recently introduced the Super Saver offer

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances brand, recently introduced the Super Saver offer, which allows consumers to shop to their heart's content, whilst availing of exciting deals and discounts. The promotion which is available until February 28, 2022 provides the perfect opportunity for home-cooks to celebrate the season of new beginnings with great savings.

As part of the range of offers, consumers can enjoy a 36 per cent discount on the Kitchen Starter Combi Pack. This includes a Svachh pressure cooker Handi 5L, an Omega Deluxe Granite Tawa and an Omega Deluxe Granite Frying Pan worth INR 4,695. This pack can now be availed at a 36 per cent discount, which amounts to INR 2,999.

TTK Prestige's Zenith Blender 750W mixer grinder, retails for INR 5495, and comes with a free Nakshatra Alpha Stainless Steel pressure cooker 3L worth INR 3050. This offer is also applicable on Regalmixer grinders.

On the purchase of a PIC 3.1 V3 worth INR 5445, consumers can receive a complimentary PKOS 1.5 and a Nakshatra Plus Svachh pressure cooker 5L worth INR 3 570. For those in the market for a kitchen hood, TTK Prestige's Zara/Tampa/Provo kitchen hood comes with 25 per cent discount and a complimentary Royale Plus Gas stove that retails for INR 13345.

These offers are applicable only in Rajasthan, Delhi & NCR, Ghaziabad, Haryana, UP, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, HP, Assam, Bihar & Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

Commenting on the initiative, Dinesh Garg, EVP - TTK Prestige said: ''As the preferred kitchen appliances partner of choice for so many Indians across the country, we are delighted to help our consumers to start the new year on a good note. We hope that our thoughtful deals and offers will enable home cooks to transform their kitchens with Innovative Prestige products that can add significant value to their lives. We wish all our customers a very happy new year and a wonderful shopping experience."

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

