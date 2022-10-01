India's youngest e-commerce platform gintaa records a massive growth on its first anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/GPRC): On the eve of the first anniversary of gintaa, India's newest and most exciting e-commerce platform, Laxman Jaiswal, CMD of Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd spoke about the fantastic growth trajectory of the venture and outlined what lies ahead of gintaa.

gintaa, an e-commerce platform with unique features has registered massive growth in terms of doing business since its launch on October 1, 2021. In comparison to all its competitors gintaa has recorded very steady and phenomenal growth and specially the fact that it has some of the most unique features as barter and exchange hitherto unheard of among India e-commerce platforms. Being the first to have made the move gintaa's registrations have skyrocketed and in the next one year gintaa will surely emerge as a leader in its market space.

gintaa aims to be a market leader in this category in the coming years not only in India but is targeting over 35 countries across continents in the next few years in an ambitious plan of expansion, through a cautious and steady start.

The platform provides an opportunity for buyers to negotiate the price, easily sell products by directly listing them and communicate on a first-person basis with the buyers and exchange surplus or idle products and earn valuable gintaa coins. This is India's first 3-in-1 platform and perhaps the biggest USP of gintaa is the opportunity for those with export surplus or inventories cancelled to enlist their products and sell them instantly. All of the services at Zero commission makes gintaa way ahead in its league and the company expects to emerge as a market leader in days ahead.

gintaa.com is a platform that promotes buying and selling of new products as well as barter transactions. gintaa.com have identified that a circular economy promoting new as well as reused products can be truly implemented if consumers traded their products through barter. Their platform is a closed system, where customers can earn virtual coins by listing, buying or selling their products, thus ensuring an efficient circular economy of reuse.

Gintaa is making giant strides and its website (www.gintaa.com) offers the luxury to not only barter what one needs without draining the pockets but also is the best vehicle for buying and selling new products, gintaa is the latest virtual off-the-shelf or virtual OTC which is quick, easy to access and use and 100 per cent secured platform.

Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd funded gintaa- an e-commerce platform also offers Exchange and Reuse facilities and the features are available at (www.gintaa.com).

gintaa Coin, which is a reusable digital currency that users can earn in their gintaaWallet while using the gintaa app or the platform. Convenient, they are easy to earn and redeem easing Fund transfer between two bartering parties. If users have enough gintaa coins accumulated in their wallets, they can complete a barter transaction by using gintaa coins only. Users can transfer gintaa coins to other gintaa users' wallets only when they are bartering.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)