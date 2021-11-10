Indian consumers embrace South African apples and pears, FY'21 sees phenomenal demand

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hortgro India has announced a remarkable upsurge in demand for South African Apples & Pears in the Indian market.
Promoting the excellent produce from South Africa in India, Hortgro has launched a campaign, reaching out to key stakeholders to increase awareness and affinity about the beautiful fruits from the beautiful country. The robust campaign will also support easy access to delicious South African produce to Indian consumers.
In the last two years, Hortgro has seen an exponential rise in India's demand for these fruits. Riding on a very high growth rate, South African produce is trending amongst the traders and consumers. A variety of apples and pears ranging from Pink Lady Apples, Royal Gala, and Granny Smith to Vermont Beauty, Forelle, and Packham Pears adorn the Indian markets.
Sachin Khurana, India Representative, Hortgro said, "The South African pome fruit growers, packers, and exporters are extremely committed to supplying Indian consumers with excellent quality and great tasting products. I see a lot of interest and enthusiasm from large importers and retailers from India about the business possibility that South African produce brings."
A recently held virtual trade mission presented an opportunity for Indian traders to interact with South African Apples and Pears growers and strengthen the trade relationship between the two countries. The new phytosanitary regulations announced by the South African embassy in India are highly likely to boost fruit imports from the country. Indian traders have welcomed the move and are looking forward to the imminent business.
Industry data states that 2021 has been an extraordinary year for South African Apples & Pears in India. Till 20th October 2021, almost 767,000 boxes or 9,588 tonnes of Apples and 1,348,000 boxes or 16,850 tonnes of Pears were imported to India. The popularity of South Africa as a source of goods is escalating.
In Apples, the Royal Gala variety dominated the market share with 69.50% of total imports, followed by Granny Smith (6%), Topred/Starking (5.50%) and BigBucks (4.60%). The month-on-month rise in the demand for South African Apples is a testimony to their outstanding taste appreciated by both traders and consumers.
Amongst Pears, Packham's Triumph enjoyed a 43% share, followed by Forelle (26.70%), and Vermont Beauty (22.78%). South African Pears have governed the Indian market for several years, with almost 80% market share. The rest 20% is the cumulative share of Pears from other origins.
The positive feedback from retailers, consumers, and boost the confidence of South African growers and exporters. They are looking at India as one of the leading markets in the world.
South African Apples and Pears are now easily available at modern retailers, neighbourhood stores, local pushcart vendors as well as leading online stores.
