Indian-owned Phonato Studios' Games cross 10 million downloads

You would like to read
- Play Hunter Game's 'Match It' with help from your voice and win a Google Pixel 4a
- Mishal Raheja turns singer with his new single Sara Google
- TO THE NEW becomes a partner of Google Cloud Platform
- Global IT consultancy firm Xebia acquires Google Cloud Premier Partner g-company with revenue 24 Million Euros
- The Karn, founder of billion dollar Indian tech startup, sKarn Robotics and Wecript challenges Google
Wilmington (DE) [USA], September 27 (ANI/PNN): Phonato Studios, a mobile game development company, has surpassed over 10 million downloads of its gaming titles and achieved an exponential increase in market penetration, especially in the North American market.
Founded by two Jamia Millia Islamia graduates, Faisal Abidi and Raghib Khan, in 2013, the company has witnessed significant growth figures, a remarkable feat for a bootstrapped Indian company in an industry primarily ruled by American, Chinese, and European firms.
The primary factors that have contributed to the success of Phonato Studios are a great team, an intricate understanding of the current gaming market, and the decision of the founders to go the "bootstrap way" from day one while staying true to their vision of delivering the best possible gaming experience. Notably, Phonato Studios - remains entirely debt-free to date, and its game titles have received an average of 4.5+ star reviews on Google Play and the iOS App Store.
For both Faisal and Raghib, bootstrapping was a personal resolution. "Being self-funded allowed us a lot of creative freedom and gave our team the opportunity to tinker with ideas. While many investors would have been sceptical about going into games in the pre-pandemic times, we jumped into it head-on because we knew this was a growing market. Now, our offerings have received critical acclaim, and we are well on our way to expanding our product range," said Raghib, the Co-Founder and Director of Phonato Studios.
His fellow Co-founder and Director, Faisal, who also heads the services division of their other business, (https://www.rnftechnologies.com) RNF Technologies, added, "Calling the shots worked wonders for us! We could strategically time our growth as and when we felt the market was conducive for it. Being a self-funded company and not answerable to any investors gave us that leverage. It took a lot of patience, determination, and hard work, but as a team, we've been our bosses in the truest sense, and we have loved every moment of it."
The duo stepped into the tech services world with RNF Technologies in 2009 after gaining valuable work experiences at AOL and Google. With a 250+ international client base using its web development and digital marketing services, RNF Technologies proved to be the perfect springboard for Phonato Studios as well as Resource, an IT staff augmentation firm that boasts of several Fortune 500 companies as its clients. Notably, RNF Technologies has been acclaimed as one of the "Top-Performing App Development Companies for 2021" by Clutch, a reputed market research firm in the USA.
In addition to these ventures, the friends-turned-business partners have interests in the B2B events arena. With excellence and innovation being on top of their agenda, they hope to continue cultivating Indian talent and truly "Make in India" to offer impressive services, products, and experiences to its clients across the globe.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor