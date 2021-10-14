Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya ropes in stylish opener Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

New Delhi, [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of a robust market expansion plan, (https://infinitylearn.com) Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya on boards the stylish opener and the batting mainstay of Team India, Rohit Sharma as its Brand Ambassador. The ace cricketer will be the face of Infinity Learn's multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities. The company says that it aims to further strengthen its brand identity and as the most aspiring Edtech brand in India through its association with Rohit Sharma.

"Infinity Learn is poised to become one of the top EdTech brands in India. Rohit Sharma's personal brand resonates very well with Infinity Learn's brand values of trust and delivering success. Apart from being an inspiration for the next generation cricketers, Rohit is also an ideal role model, and above all, a mentor who guides his team to success and is an expert at what he does. We look forward to building a strong brand by associating with Rohit," said Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Commenting on this association, Rohit Sharma (Indian Cricketer) stated, "I'm glad to be associated with a reputed educational institution such as Sri Chaitanya with their digital learning venture Infinity Learn. Sri Chaitanya. carries a rich legacy of three-plus decades of shaping the future of young India. I am impressed by the vision and the compelling story of commitment shown by Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya who is known to identify and nurture young talent by imbibing discipline and hard work."

The partnership comes at a time when Infinity Learn is at the cusp of its next level of growth with its increasing market share in the Indian EdTech industry. As the new face of Infinity Learns' brand, Rohit Sharma will represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings and add a push button to multi-channel marketing campaigns as well as brand engagement activities. This association will further build upon the recent industry recognition Infinity Learn has received (as the most promising EdTech brand by one of the leading Media group).

Infinity Learn's vision is to carry forward Sri Chaitanya's legacy in the digital learning and teaching space to create a powerful impact in every child's life. With 36 years of in-house teaching talent, we have nurtured millions of students who have become renowned Doctors and Engineers. With the latest Technology, Infinity Learn envisions to become the sought-after destination for Digital Talent to serve the teachers and learners as its epicentre. The leadership team comprises former entrepreneurs, alumni of IIT and leading B-Schools who carry an exemplary track record of building and scaling technology-driven businesses.estination for Digital Talent to serve the teachers and learners as its epicentre. The leadership team comprises former entrepreneurs, alumni of IIT and leading B-Schools who carry an exemplary track record of building and scaling technology-driven businesses.

