Inflow Technologies partners with Cyware to provide next-gen threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd announced that it has partnered with Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, to deliver Cyware's cyber fusion, threat intelligence, threat response, and security automation solutions to customers.

Inflow can now distribute an integrated suite of Cyware products that can be offered separately or all together for threat detection and alerting, operationalizing threat intelligence, and taking automated actions with customizable playbooks.

"As the cyber threat landscape continues to get more sophisticated, we need to be able to counter that with advanced solutions that provide security teams with the tools they need to stay ahead," said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Technology Unit, InflowTechnologies Pvt Ltd. "We are very excited to partner with Cyware. The addition of their threat intelligence sharing and security automation solutions will allow us to provide more value to our customers and help them to build a stronger cyber defense."

The partnership with Cyware expands Inflow's cybersecurity portfolio and provides its customers with access to industry-leading Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), Incident Response, and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions.

Cyware's product suite includes a situational awareness platform (CSAP), an advanced threat intelligence platform (CTIX), a cyber fusion and threat response platform (CFTR), and a security orchestration layer (CSOL).

"Cyware has gained momentum in India and South Asia, and by teaming up with Inflow we are excited to further accelerate and build on this success," said Ajay Bongirwar, VP of Sales - APAC at Cyware. "This partnership will allow us to leverage Inflow's regional network and expertise to help more customers take advantage of threat intelligence automation and cyber fusion solutions."

