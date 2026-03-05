Innovation Takes Center Stage in Chennai as Automation Expo South 2026 Showcases Automation at Its Finest

PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5: As Tamil Nadu accelerates toward its ambition of becoming a $1-trillion economy, IED Communications Ltd. has announced a powerhouse lineup for Automation Expo South 2026. Scheduled for March 12th-14th at the New Exhibition Halls 1 to 4, Chennai Trade Centre, the event is set to be the region's largest-ever industrial gathering. Hon. T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSMEs, Government of Tamil Nadu, stated: "I urge industrial professionals across South India to make full use of this exceptional opportunity to expand their global business reach." A Remarkable Journey: The Growth Story: The trajectory of Automation Expo South in Chennai is a story of rapid transformation and industrial scaling:

* 2023 Launch: The journey began with a successful regional debut, establishing a dedicated platform for the South Indian engineering community. * 2025 Momentum: The event evolved into a massive industrial landmark, welcoming participants from over 250 companies and drawing 15,988 unique visitors. * 2026 Expansion: Reaching new heights, the 3rd regional edition will host over 300+ leading exhibitors from across the globe and is expected to attract more than 23,000 visitors, occupying the expansive New Exhibition Halls 1 to 4. *This momentum is directly fueled by the industrial powerhouses of the region, including the "Sooper" (Super Auto Forge) and "Singarai" (Singari Advance Technology) ecosystems.

*Organiser's Statement Ms Bridget Joseph, Director, IED Communications Ltd., commented on the expansion: "Automation Expo South has grown from a specialized launch into an indispensable pillar of India's industrial ecosystem. Our 2026 edition reflects the sheer scale of South India's manufacturing ambition. We are not just hosting an exhibition; we are fueling the automation engine that will drive India toward its $1-trillion digital economy goal." The Automation CEO Roundtable gathers top industry leaders to deliberate on automation investments and India's roadmap toward a $1-trillion digital economy. By interacting directly with industry leaders and solution providers, more than 3000 students and young engineers at the expo gain a first-hand understanding of rapid technological shifts and global standards. The Back to Basics 2.0 Workshop provides essential, hands-on technical training to equip the next generation of engineers with fundamental industrial skills.

The "Deal Room- Hosted Buyer-Seller Engagement Platform. This curated "Deal Room" is designed to turn conversations into contracts through executive matching and pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings between senior procurement leaders and exhibitors. Major Exhibitors & Industry Leaders Over 300+ leading companies will be on the floor, showcasing breakthrough technologies. Featured exhibitors include: * Advantech, Agility, Alstrut, ATI Motors, Axis Solutions, Deceler, Dynalog, Hexagon, Galexon Robotics, Green Powers, Jumo, L.B.V Automation, L.S. Electric, Lubi Electronics, MEL Systems, Metalfitt, Messung Systems, Ministry of Electronic Development of Ontario (Canada), Mootek Technologies, Nagman Instruments, Nano Technologies, Robonetics, Signal & Sands, Softing Gmbh, Uflow Automation, VEGA India, and Yamaha Motor India.

Event Snapshot * Dates: March 12-14, 2026 * Venue: New Exhibition Halls 1 to 4, Chennai Trade Centre * Inauguration: March 12, 2026, at 9:30 AM by Chief Guest Dr. T. R. B. Rajaa, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu. * Registration: Free visitor passes and Hosted Buyer applications are live at https://south.automationindiaexpo.com Comments from major users and exhibitors * Dr. B. R. Mehta (Reliance Industries Ltd): A unified platform for leaders and users to experience innovations in AI, Robotics, and IIoT; a must-visit for professional growth. * Dr. Keyur Vora (Adani): This expo drives the shift toward AI and smart systems, helping organizations become agile and globally competitive.

* Dr. Thampy Mathew (Agate Advisory): A premier technology feast showcasing the latest evolutions in Process and Factory Automation for all professionals. * Dr. V. P. Raman (Karandikar Labs): A dynamic hub where industry leaders and future-ready automation solutions meet to drive industrial excellence. * Mr. Anuj Bihani (Alstrut India): The convergence point for leaders to accelerate India's transition into a smarter manufacturing future. * Mr. B. Sudarshan (Petro Zone): Unlock the power of AI and Robotics at a venue where global leaders redefine the automation landscape. * Mr. Gajapathy V (Druck - Baker Hughes): An invitation to join experts and innovators as we explore the absolute future of technology.

* Mr. Jayaharan C J (LTI Mindtree): A powerful platform for OT and IT convergence that helps professionals move beyond traditional mindsets. * Mr. Raja K. Mahadevan (McDermott): Where the future works--witness the powering of India's intelligent industrial revolution. * Mr. Sai Ramesh (Technip FMC): Seize the opportunity to interface with leaders in manufacturing, robotics, and machine systems. * Mr. Shivkumar Srinivasan (MEL Systems): Experience next-generation technologies that allow manufacturers to jump ahead as global leaders. * Mr. Sudarsan Surendran (Schneider Electric): Showcasing the advanced digital manufacturing technologies essential for India's engineering ecosystem. * Mrs. Sumathi Sainathan, HoD Instrumentation (KBR Inc): Innovation in motion- Automation at its Best @ Automation Expo 2026, Chennai.

* Mr. V B Srikar, Co Chairman (Nagman Instruments & Electronics Pvt. Ltd): Automation Expo South 2026 is- A must-attend opportunity for Plant Heads to optimize operations with Industry 4.0 automation. About IED Communications Ltd. Under the leadership of Founder Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, IED Communications has spent decades building the definitive platforms that power India's automation future. For more information, please visit - https://south.automationindiaexpo.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)