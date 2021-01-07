iNSTRUCKO wins partnership with EtonX, an online subsidiary of Eton College

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): iNSTRUCKO, a leading EdTech company and the world's first one-to-one language learning platform using storytelling methods has extended its offering from the 3-12 age group to the 13-18 age group by announcing its partnership with EtonX, an online subsidiary of Eton College.

Eton College has been known for its excellence and has educated generations of British and foreign aristocracy, and for the first time members of the British Royal Family in direct line of succession: Prince William and his brother Harry.

The partnership with EtonX is a natural extension to iNSTRUCKO. iNSTRUCKO's global curriculum is based on live one-to-one lessons for learners between ages 3-12. Adding EtonX's Live Tutor Group and Self Study Programmes for the 13 plus age group will upskill learners to cope with today's fast changing world. This partnership will enable millions of learners across India to get one step closer to the world's leading independent schools.

"iNSTRUCKO has been conceptualised to bring quality education and therefore we tailor lessons for each learner. Our storytelling methods and blended learning techniques go way beyond the current learning styles adopted across any online platform. We have clear defined learning objectives for each learner and strive to meet them and therefore our renewal rate is over 75 per cent. Our conversion from a trial class to a fully paying customer is over 70 per cent. Our customers on average renew 3 times with us," said Devvaki Aggarwal, CEO, iNSTRUCKO.

On the partnership with EtonX, Aggarwal, added, "Since inception iNSTRUCKO has prided itself on creating the leading content for the 3 to 12 age group through partnering with the leading educationalists from the University of Oxford. Our partnership with EtonX re-iterates our success through iNSTRUCKO being selected to deliver their online courses for the 13 plus age group. Now we can enhance our learners journey to a much greater extent through seeing them succeed from the ages of 3 to 18. Once learners hit their teens, we have specialised and certified programmes in public speaking, critical thinking, entrepreneurship etc. taught by professors from Eton College.'

"At the heart of Eton values lies the belief that academic learning alone is not enough. How our students present ideas, work with others and prepare for new challenges are just as important. In launching EtonX, our aim has been to create an online learning experience which is true to those values, equipping young people with the skills they need to thrive in a changing world," said Simon Henderson, Headmaster, Eton College, commenting on the partnership.

EtonX was launched to provide online courses on a global scale. The various courses help students develop vital skills such as communication, critical thinking and creative problem solving to prepare them for success at university and at the workplace. The courses are online and delivered in English. The learning materials have been put together by the leading educationists in the world. The custom-built virtual classroom enables students to learn and practice soft skills in an exciting, compassionate environment.

iNSTRUCKO believes that language plays a crucial role in the development of a child as it supports a child's ability to communicate, express and understand feelings. Since its launch in July 2020, iNSTRUCKO has been paving the way for students and expose them to a global platform of interactive learning using storytelling methods. iNSTRUCKO has created an environment that allows each learner to receive personal attention

iNSTRUCKO always has your child's next steps in mind. We are nurturing future leaders through language. Our goal is to ensure we look after your child just as well as you do. Each learner is given equal attention and therefore we focus on one-to-one lessons. Our group lessons consist of up to 3 children to maintain quality and measure learning objectives. Our lessons our two-way, where the children are meant to speak up, read, listen and learn. We believe in holistic development and prepare children for life inside and outside the classroom.

Eton College was founded in 1440 by King Henry VI as a sister institution to King's College, Cambridge, making it the 18th-oldest school. Eton has been described as the most famous public school in the world.

