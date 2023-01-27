International Cyber Security Certification Provider A7 Security Hunters launches its website

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): One of the highest standards providing certifications in Cyber Security firm, a7 Security Hunters launched its new website. The website provides all of the top security certifications under one roof trying to bridge the gap between the theoretical educational approach and the actual, professional realm of ethical hacking. The website makes it simple to access a wide range of services, including AA47 Certification - Android & Phone Hacking And Security, CEEH Certification (Certified Expert Ethical Hacker), KLSFP Certification (Black Box Penetration Tester), and MCSD - Master Cyber Security Diploma.

Live 101 training on Android 11, Windows 11, Linux OS, Mac, Server, Networking, Software, Antivirus Hacking, Spamming, Black Hat Hacking, and Black Box Penetration Testing is available with the platform's assistance. Users who participate in this program can build a successful career in cybersecurity and ethical hacking. In order to assist students in understanding methods and technology as they tackle more complex problems, (https://www.a7securityhunters.com) a7 security hunter employ a strategy called progressive learning. It has several prerequisite classes that are arranged by several information security fields. In addition, it offers tailored programs to candidates with particular requirements from a range of backgrounds. The platform claims that because of the in-depth research we undertake, you get value for your money while working with them.

Sharing their take on their newly launched websites, the founders of a7 security hunters, stated, "Our Hacking Labs are the result of the experience we have. These laboratories are made to provide a thorough understanding of hacking in the real world. We delve deeply into OWASP, examining every facet of it. The candidate will gain an understanding of how to Pen Test a hardened network through our specially created laboratories. In the domain of education and training, Many people have received education from us. We at Hacker Computer School are willing to offer our clients any kind of outsourcing services. We solely believe that allotment of any certain business is outsourcing."

Ever since its inception for the last six years, people have been sharing their positive feedback towards the platform with us and giving us the opportunity to prove our skills in college and university, as well as in government departments. Functioning with a working team of members from all over the world, they are all smart and experts in the field of cyber security and hacking. They work for major corporations such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and the FBI, among others. With the long-term goal to make this company the world's number one, a7 security is working to provide the highest and most rigorous assurance of cyber security knowledge and skill available to industry, government, and military clients across the world.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)