Introducing agility into HR is now a leadership prerogative

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/SRV Media): We live in a world that is constantly changing, a world full of disruption, be it political, economic, digital or environmental.

To stay abreast to the changing needs and to effectively manage continuous disruption, businesses need to adapt, they need to become more agile.

Being agile means being capable to move quickly and responsively - exactly what's needed to cope with disruption. With the pandemic changing how we work in so many ways, disruption has been present in normal times too, especially in today's fast-moving global marketplace.

On the 23rd July 2021, Sapphire Connect hosted and launched "India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2021" an Exclusive Coffee Table Book featuring and felicitating those HR leaders who have pioneered the agile model transformation in their organizations and demonstrated the benefits of transformation as a core component for the next-generation HR.

Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman, Anand Rathi Group was the Guest of Honor at the inaugural edition of "India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2021" and he digitally launched and unveiled the Exclusive Coffee Table Book. During his address, he focused on the evolution of HR function from merely an administrative role to personnel management and now known as an important function of the organization. He stressed that "One of the biggest challenges that any organization face is that of finding the right people, as the company's performance is directly dependent on the 3 P's that is product, people & process. People form the key element for any company's growth and success. For this, the HR functions holds a very primary role in the organization."

Businesses and leaders have thought of themselves as being agile. To deliver agility, instead of focusing on policies and new regulations HR needs to deliver on the business survival and business growth through agility.

Addressing what agility means, Pavitra Singh, CHRO, PepsiCo India said, "Agility has become a buzzword today. It's all about how you connect with the business quickly and understand their current context, how you're able to connect with employees to understand their needs with empathy."

Sanjay Singh, CHRO, UPL India, said "The technical definition of agility in organizational behavior means moving with speed while maintaining process consistency."

Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions further adding on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said, "The global pandemic has forced organizations to rethink and re-strategize on how they should look at their talent, workplace, and business models."

Consequently, with the modern workforce being so digital, HR function needs to be mindful of all the changes happening across the organization, such as the adoption of new technologies, reshuffling of processes, and the ability to adapt to facilitate productivity and efficiency, while driving business growth.

India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2021, comprises those distinguished HR leaders that have been the driving force in leading exceptional change and bringing exemplary HR practices in their organizations. The leaders who have been featured are: Amit Das, Director HR & CHRO, Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd (Times Group); Amit Sharma, Chief HR Officer, Volvo Group India; Anil Salvi, Group Head HR and CEO Real Estate Consulting Business, JM Financial; Animesh Kumar is the President - HR & Transformation at ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.; Anjali Rao, Head HR & Sr. Director, Intel India; Ashutosh Telang, Chief People Officer, True North; KN Murali, Sr. Director HR & Administration, NTT India Ltd; Madhavi Lall, Managing Director, Head of HR, India, Deutsche Bank; Milind Apte, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, CEAT Ltd; Nivedita Nanda, Group CHRO, Kaya Ltd; Pankaj Suri, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Edelman, India; Pavitra Singh, CHRO, PepsiCo India; Raj Raghavan, Senior Vice President & Head of Human Resources, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited); Rajendra Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Welspun India Ltd; Rajorshi Ganguli, President and Global HR Head, Alkem Laboratories Limited; Samir Kukade, CHRO & President - Human Capital, Praj Industries Limited; Sandeep Kohli, Partner and Talent leader, EY India; Sanjay Singh, CHRO, UPL; Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, President & Group CHRO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited; Vinod Bidwaik, CHRO and Vice President - HR (Cluster India, Middle East, Africa), Alfa Laval

Adding to this, Rishi Kapoor, Associate Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect said, "An agile culture across the whole organization makes it easier to respond to market challenges of all kinds. Our research team Sapphire Insights, put across extensive research pertaining to various elements on agility and shortlisted a couple of HR Leaders on various data points. India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2021 covers those HR leaders who have been able to steer the organization growth in a different course through an agile approach towards communication, leadership, work styles, and performance management."

