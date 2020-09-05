IQI India hosts campaign RunForHappiness during this pandemic

Amid COVID-19, Our lives got into halt mode and to break the monotony IQI India started campaign #RunForHappiness, to spread happiness, joy, smile, and passion and resume our outdoor lives once again amidst this pandemic chaos and suffocated situation.

A Step towards appeal to be #FitIndia takes yet another step forward with #RunForHappiness. The event took place at India Gate at 6:30 AM. It was a successful event with 40 participants who were physically present at India Gate along with approximately 300 participants joined us digitally running from their nearby locations. The event was successfully inaugurated by Dr Eish Singhal (DCP, New Delhi).

In association with our Running partner by the iconic brand Seven by MS Dhoni, our beverage partner Keventers and our food partners Food Forum partners to rejuvenate and inspire the youth of India by the Initiative #RunForHappiness for a healthy and active life during this pandemic.

The prominent attendees were Pankaz Jaiin (Chairman-IQI India), Manu Bhazin (Managing Director-IQI India), Madhukar Rakhechaa (Director-Advisory Services), Saurabh Gautam (Head India-Keventers), Agastya (Director-Keventers), Saurabh Singhal (Director-Food Forum), and Dr Praveen Sodhi (Sr Consultant Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital)

Run for Happiness aims to remind us how beautiful Delhi is and how blissful is to start a weekend at a place like India Gate. Juwai IQI Global & IQI India is grateful to all the participants, sponsors, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Eish Singhal, Dr Praveen Sodhi (Sr Consultant Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital), and Bamang Tago (Sectary General, Arunachal State Badminton Association).

"Vision is to Participate in the making of healthy India, 'Khelo India' mission of the government of India and cherish the young feeling from within and health Prospective. It has been an amazing sporting event and blessed India for more & more powerful regime," believes Director, Madhukar Rakhechaa,

Our founder members Pankaz Jaiin and Manu Bhazin are firm believers of God & Karma. They envision participating in making India a global market for all businesses and acts towards making fit India while spreading happiness.

Their business acumen and vast experience in reality and fund management bring enormous opportunities in the country.

IQI India is a partnership venture between Pama D Globizen Private Limited & Juwai IQI Global.

