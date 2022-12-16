ISEE 2022' Expo Elevated with over 14,000 Visitors and 150 Exhibitors from Elevator Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Real estate tycoon Dr Niranjan Hiranandani urged the elevator and escalator industry to focus on the 4 S - Safety, Sustainability, Speed and Service - to be globally competitive and successful. He was speaking as Chief Guest at India's largest ever Expo on Elevator and Escalator industry - ISEE 2022 held on 1, 2, & 3 December 2022 in Mumbai.

The Expo was a maiden show by TAK Expo Pvt Ltd and witnessed an unexpectedly huge turnout of visitors over three days. The grand Expo was held over a 2 lakh sq. ft. area at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon in Mumbai and saw over 14,000 visitors. There were 150 international and domestic exhibitors participating in ISEE 2022. Besides the participation of major manufacturers of elevators with their elegantly designed booths, the hi-tech products displayed at the stalls by members of the 'Elevators and Escalators Components Manufacturers' Association of India (EECMAI) equally drew the attention of the business visitors. Further, several knowledge-imparting sessions and seminars were organized throughout the three days at the Conference Hall which addressed various issues related to elevators and its industry.

"Safety is paramount for the elevators. Sustainability is important for the future and the industry must focus on it. The industry must also match the demand of the fast-growing real estate development in the country. The speed of product delivery is crucial. The industry must ensure great service to the customers. Ongoing maintenance of your products will make all the difference," said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani in his inaugural speech. He also encouraged the industry members to push for Make In India campaign launched by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The Expo also provided the platform for the formal launch of three new Hi-tech products at the booths of APSON, ARKEL and WITTUR. One of the innovative products launched at the Expo included was arguably the fastest elevator motor in the world.

Commenting on the Exhibition, TAK Mathews - Principal Consultant of TAK Consulting and the organiser of ISEE said, "The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) has been conceptualized to bring together OEMs and component manufacturers in the elevator industry and this Expo has successfully been able to project India - 'Global Manufacturing and Sourcing Hub for Elevator and Escalator Industry'. India has the manufacturing capability and prowess to compete at an international scale. India has the potential to become an alternative to China. So we got everyone on this platform to move forward together. In addition to domestic companies, we had participation from Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Japan. This exhibition was an opportunity to witness the latest technology in Elevators and Escalators. The event has also proved to be a platform for industry players to share best practices. I thank all exhibitors, vendors, our team and everyone associated with the show for their lasting and undeterred trust in us." TAK Mathews concluded his address to the media with an announcement of the next ISEE show dates as 4, 5 & 6 December 2024 which he assured will be on a more larger scale and still better on many counts.

International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) has been launched with the objective of ensuring a show that is an industry event which is by the industry, of the industry and for the industry. The show has received support from various trade associations such as the Council on Tall Buildings & Urban Habitat (CTBUH India), the International Association of Elevator Consultants (IAEC), Fire and Safety Association of India (FSAI) & the Elevator & Escalator Component Manufacturers' Association of India (EECMAI). There were provisions for international pavilions. Lift Institute Solutions is the education partner at ISEE. The show is also supported by TAK Consulting Pvt Ltd and the Elevator and Escalator Safety Trust. (EEST).

