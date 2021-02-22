Ishkaa, The ripple of refreshing content

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/SRV Media): With the aim to revolutionise the content world, Ishkaa, a creative and collaborative venture, was founded by Ishviene to work with the finest talents this country has to offer and spearhead the media 3.0 narrative. This studio brings together artists from different fields and interests to create the most versatile and impactful content available.

Based in Bangalore, IshKaa burst onto the scene with a simple vision and the raw ambition to fulfil it. IshKaa aims to change the bland content that's been fed by media houses and replace it with quality content produced by its talented and deserving team. Not only do they let the artists explore their strengths but also train and sculpt the aspirants to master their interests. It has become a hub for people to experiment, learn and excel in their art forms.

Ishkaa is derived from the word Ishq, which means love and divine passion and it stands true to its name as it is about love, passion, creativity, storytelling, narration, anything that gives content a better dimension and meaning.

Ishviene, Founder & CEO, says, ''We aim to produce content that creates a difference in our viewers and make them think and feel. We intend to make our content meaningful and something that would touch their soul while conveying the message of acceptance, sincerity and hope. Currently, IshKaa works with artists specializing in diverse fields; both professionals and amateurs from filmmakers, musicians, photographers, to videographers, graphic artists, writers, and many more.

IshKaa believes in nurturing its talent pool so that thoughtful, meaningful and impactful content can be created for the micro-niches that are replacing the mass audience as we speak. May artists find inspiration in this collaborative co-creation process and hopefully find love in the details of their craft, just the way I did."

IshKaa has taken on this challenging journey to offer an alternative to the kind of content Indian audiences have been served up, which is at best mediocre and has zero or little positive impact. Furthermore, it has been doing it effortlessly to surpass the challenges on the basis of sheer hard work and talent with artists excelling in different fields brought in from various parts of the nation.

India has a plethora of talented artists who never get to showcase their talent to the audience and countless of those who only dream to be artists. IshKaa is slowly changing this scene by becoming a platform they deserve. IshKaa believes in giving them a chance to show their worth and hone their talents.

Ishkaa Studios digitally launched the debut production, the music video of Rahul Rajkhowa's single "Kya Bolti Tu", on Valentine's Day 2021 hours before the launch event at Bombay Adda, Bangalore. The event had some notable celebrities, including actor Ashish Sonkar, model and Tamil reality TV show Soppana Sundari winner Angelin Grashes.

Ever since the advent of OTT platforms, India has witnessed a surge in deserving actors/artists getting their long-awaited chance. IshKaa aims to do this on a much larger scale where the person is evaluated purely based on their talent irrespective of any other factors that define their lifestyle or identity. "Talent requires no tags. An artist requires no labels. Talent and creativity are pure and we want to leave them that way" says Ishviene.

With their debut in music production, Ishkaa is just getting started. The Studio aims to change the content scene by exploring various forms like podcasts, feature films, short films, web series docu-series, and more. IshKaa's vision is clear and all the hard work put in by their talented artists will shine in the coming future!

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

