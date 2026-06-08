VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8: International School of Management Excellence (ISME) Bangalore has achieved accreditation from EFMD Global for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), marking a significant milestone in the institution's journey towards international excellence in management education. The recognition places ISME's PGDM programme among a globally select group of globally benchmarked management programmes that meet rigorous international standards of academic quality, institutional governance, corporate engagement, ethics, sustainability, and student outcomes. The European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), administered by EFMD Global, is widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious and rigorous accreditation frameworks for business and management schools. EQUIS evaluates institutions across multiple dimensions including governance, academic quality, research, corporate engagement, ethics, sustainability, internationalisation, and student outcomes. Globally, only a select group of business schools have earned recognition through the EQUIS framework, making it a benchmark of international credibility and academic excellence.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Nitin Garg, Founder & Director, ISME Bangalore, said, "Receiving recognition from EFMD Global is an important milestone for ISME and a validation of our commitment to delivering globally benchmarked management education. This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our faculty, students, alumni, corporate partners, and academic collaborators who have contributed towards building a culture of excellence, innovation, and responsible leadership. At ISME, we remain committed to creating future-ready professionals equipped with global perspectives, ethical values, and industry-relevant capabilities." The accreditation reflects ISME's continued commitment to building a future-focused learning ecosystem that combines academic rigor with industry relevance and global exposure. Over the years, ISME has strengthened its emphasis on experiential learning, innovation-led pedagogy, entrepreneurship, international collaborations, and industry integration to prepare its PGDM students for the rapidly evolving global business environments.

Speaking on the accreditation, Dr. Rony G. Kurien, Dean, International School of Management Excellence, said, "EFMD's perspective has also helped us realign our mission and recognize ISME's distinctive strength in Internationalisation at Home. For students, this recognition opens the door to enhanced global exposure and wider academic and industry opportunities. In today's interconnected world, students increasingly look for institutions that are aligned with international benchmarks, and this accreditation strengthens the value and global acceptance of the PGDM programme (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)