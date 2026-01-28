BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: For the 21st edition of IMTEX 2026, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and UCIMU, in collaboration with the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA), showcased the growing industrial opportunities between Italy and India. Organised from 21 - 25 January, IMTEX 2026 served as a key global platform, bringing together public institutions, machine tool manufacturers, metal fabricators and leading industrial stakeholders from across the value chain. The Italian Pavilion (Hall 5, Stand C130) hosted four Italian companies showcasing solutions in metal-forming machine tools, with a focus on automation, precision engineering and digitally enabled manufacturing. With capital expenditure in India's manufacturing sector rising and demand growing for high-precision and automated production systems, the Italian Pavilion at IMTEX 2026 acted as a key interface between Indian buyers and Italian manufacturers, under the framework of the OpportunItaly business acceleration programme.

The timing coincided with a phase of sustained investment by Indian manufacturers across automotive, aerospace, electronics and heavy engineering sectors that are increasingly prioritising productivity gains, tighter tolerances and technology-intensive processes. Official data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that Italy was India's second-largest supplier of metal-forming machine tools in 2025, with exports valued at EUR 85 million and a market share of 10.14%, underlining the growing role of Italian suppliers in India's industrial supply chains. Industry participants said this reflects a broader convergence between India's manufacturing priorities and Italy's strengths in advanced engineering, customised machinery and production automation, particularly as companies move to scale capacity while maintaining quality and cost efficiency.

Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in New Delhi, said, "IMTEX has become an important platform for technology-led engagement between Italy and India. It enables Indian manufacturers to directly assess Italian capabilities in precision engineering and advanced manufacturing. Similarly, it's a good starting point for Italian companies who are seeking growth opportunities, specifically what the OpportunItaly platform offers, whether it is business matching services, go-to market strategy, lead generation, communication support etc." The Italian Pavilion's participation this year was closely aligned with OpportunItaly, the business acceleration programme promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency to strengthen commercial links between foreign buyers and Italian companies.

Launched in May 2025, OpportunItaly operates through a dedicated digital platform, https://www.opportunitaly.gov.it, which enables international buyers, distributors and entrepreneurs to connect with Italian manufacturers through business-matching tools and sector-specific content focused on the strategic industries of Made in Italy. The programme is structured over a two-year period across 20 international markets and spans 10 strategic sectors, including mechanics and automation, automotive and motorcycling, aerospace and security, sustainable infrastructure and energy, design and furniture, agri-food, fashion and luxury, health and wellness, the nautical industry, and culture and entertainment. Officials associated with the initiative said the objective is to move beyond event-led promotion and create a more continuous channel for business engagement, allowing partnerships initiated at trade fairs such as IMTEX to be carried forward through direct meetings, qualified leads and ongoing digital interaction between buyers and suppliers.

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), a government agency dedicated to promoting Italian business development abroad and fostering foreign investment in Italy, has been instrumental in branding the excellence of "Made in Italy" to India and the world. Established in India in 1969, ITA operates through its offices in New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, providing comprehensive assistance to Italian small and medium-sized businesses through information, consulting, promotion, and training. For additional information, please contact: Italian Trade Agency, New Delhi - newdelhi@ice.it.