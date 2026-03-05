NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: India's apex industry body for alternate capital, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), will host the 15th edition of its flagship IVCA Conclave on 10-11 March 2026 in Mumbai. Since its inception, the Conclave has grown into one of the country's most influential forums for private capital, bringing together global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape the direction of India's investment ecosystem. Over a decade and a half, this exclusive closed-door gathering has evolved into one of India's most credible and influential platforms for alternate capital, mirroring the growth and maturity of the ecosystem itself. The theme for 2026, "Vision to Value: The New Era of Indian Alternate Capital", underscores the growing maturity of the industry as it moves towards greater domestic participation, recalibrated global allocations, and a sharper focus on disciplined and sustainable value creation.

The shift is reflected in market activity. In 2025, India's PE-VC landscape remained resilient, drawing total investments of $33 billion across 1,164 deals, as per Venture Intelligence and EY-IVCA industry reports. The year also saw the addition of six new unicorns, up from five in 2024. Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital, and Chairperson, IVCA said, "The 15th edition of the IVCA Conclave is a meaningful milestone for our industry. Over the past decade and a half, India's alternate capital ecosystem has evolved from a promising segment into an essential pillar of economic development. What has stood out through this journey is the sector's growing depthstronger governance, constructive regulatory engagement, increasing domestic participation, and the confidence of global investors who now view India as a long-term allocation. It reflects years of collaboration, discipline, and institution-building."

The evolution of the ecosystem is reflected in the scale and momentum of India's private capital markets today. Recent data on alternative investment funds (AIFs) underscores the rapid expansion of the industry. AIF commitments reached Rs. 13.49 lakh crore as of March 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% between FY2021 and FY2025. As of September 2025, more than 1,600 AIFs were registered with the SEBI, nearly 61% of them added in the preceding four-and-a-half years. The spotlight is also on institutional capital, particularly insurance, pension, and family office allocations, playing a larger role over the coming decade. Furthermore, as regulatory frameworks continue evolving to support long-term value creation, the next phase of growth will be anchored in deeper domestic participation, enhanced governance standards, and diversified pathways for liquidity.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, and Vice Chairperson, IVCA, said, "India's alternate capital industry is entering a defining phase of expansion. With domestic capital pools strengthening and regulatory frameworks evolving, the focus now shifts to disciplined deployment, liquidity depth, and long-term value creation. Platforms such as the IVCA Conclave play a vital role in enabling that alignment--bringing together policymakers, allocators, fund managers, and founders to build a more resilient, globally competitive industry." Highlights of IVCA Conclave 2026 Attendees and Partners The IVCA Conclave will bring together institutional investors, limited partners, family offices, founders, operating leaders, policymakers, regulators, advisors, and ecosystem partners. Several senior government and regulatory leaders will join the two-day gathering, among them: Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Shri S Ramann, Chairman, PFRDA, Shri Sandip Pradhan, Whole-Time Member, SEBI; Smt. Ruchi Chojer, ED, SEBI, Smt. Nivruti Rai, CEO, Invest India; Shri Ananth Narayan, Former Whole-Time Member, SEBI, and Member, SAARC Committee, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA); Shri Saravana Kumar, Director and Chief Executive Officer (SRI Fund), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC); Shri Manish Diwan, Head - Biofoundry, NCR Biotech Cluster & IVCOL, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

This senior-level, future-focused platform will also convene an impressive lineup of speakers comprising global and domestic industry leaders with deep expertise across investment cycles and asset classes. Sessions Over two days, the Conclave will examine key themes through fireside chats, panel discussions, keynote addresses, report presentations, and an awards ceremony. Discussions will span key topics such as India's positioning in institutional portfolios, macro trends and PE outlooks, the growing role of domestic capital, and how alternate capital is financing climate innovation and AI. Sessions will also focus on capital allocation, governance frameworks, liquidity pathways, and the long-term investment priorities shaping India's growth trajectory.

IVCA Conclave 2026 is supported by a wide network of ecosystem partners. Lead Partners include EAAA Alternatives, Iron Pillar, Kotak Alternative Investments, Regfin Legal, SBI Ventures, and Singularity. IDFC First Bank joins as the Banking Partner. Co-Sponsors include Avendus, Everstone Group, IAN Group, KKR, Lighthouse Canton, Madison India Capital, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, PlayBook, and ValueQuest. Knowledge Partners include Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, PwC India, Sundaram Alternates, and Uniqus. EY India joins as the Investment Banking Partner, while Grant Thornton Bharat supports the Conclave as the Fourth Wheel PE Partner. The Conclave is further supported by Gala Dinner Partners--Ascertis Credit, ChrysCapital, Cooley, Gaja Capital, and IvyCap--and Gala Cocktail Partners--DSK Legal, Khaitan & Co., Paragon Partners, and TVS Capital. Cactus Partners and UTI Alternatives are the partners for the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards, with ICICI Venture and NSE joining as Supporting Partners.

About The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 500+ funds with a combined AUM of over $350 billion. Our members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

