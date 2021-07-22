JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to offer online B.Com program with added benefit for CA aspirants

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has announced the launch of an innovative and unique program of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) - Corporate Accounting under its online education platform, JAIN Online.
The program is customized to match the academic requirements of students whose primary focus is pursuing the CA course. It will offer dual benefits to the learners as they can pursue regular B.Com programs and prepare for the CA qualification. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is one of the 38 universities in the country which has received the University Grants Commission (UGC) permission to offer an Online Degree program.
This Online B.Com - Corporate Accounting Program of the University mirrors the learning path of the CA course, thus immensely benefiting the students. This course ensures that a student is not additionally burdened with preparing for subjects beyond his CA course while acquiring the B.Com degree.
More than 75 per cent of the courses in the B.Com - Corporate Accounting Program are benchmarked against the curriculum as prescribed for papers under the three levels of the CA course. This ensures that a student who prepares for the various papers of the CA course can use the same learnings in B.Com as well.
In an event where a student clears a corresponding paper of CA, they may claim for exemptions duly approved by the Equivalence Committee constituted by the University from respective courses in B.Com - Corporate Accounting, thus greatly reducing the number of University exams that a student is required to give.
The Program offers live online sessions on the weekends and exhaustive study material providing a very enriching learning experience. No more shuttling between college and a coaching institute, no more pressure of additional subjects and exams of the degree program, learning from CA qualified faculty, affordable fees, zero-cost EMI options, and many more benefits are the highlights of this Program. Whatever may be the reason for acquiring a degree qualification while pursuing CA, this B.Com - Corporate Accounting Program offered by JAIN Online will meet all expectations.
Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) quoted, "The advantage of the exemption in B.Com based on performance in the CA course is greatly going to benefit every student by reducing the pain area of multiple exams."
