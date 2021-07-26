Jaro Education collaborates with Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth to offer world-class online MBA Degree Program

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaro Education has announced the collaboration with Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Centre of Online Learning (DPU COL) to offer a next-generation Online MBA Degree Program. The UGC-approved degree program is designed to help participants to develop future-focused competencies, which employers across the globe look for in potential candidates.
DPU is ranked among the top 50 universities by NIRF. The DPU is recognised by UGC, DEB, AICTE, and AIU, and has received A++ Grade accreditation by NAAC. It also has 34 years of excellence in education and a strong alumni network of over 1 lakh members across the globe.
The Online MBA Degree Program of DPU COL is designed to equip participants with leadership skills, global awareness, and critical and analytical thinking. The advanced and affordable two-year program is specially curated for working professionals and will follow a credit system as recommended by UGC. The pedagogy consists of assignments, formative and summative assessment tests, compulsory domain, generic core courses, specialization and generic elective courses, project work, and much more. DPU COL will also offer 100% placement assistance to the students enrolling in this program through virtual job fairs and corporate tie-ups. The Online MBA Degree Program will be offered with the following specializations:
1. Marketing Management (MM)
2. Human Resource Management (HRM)
3. Finance Management (FM)
4. IT Management (ITM)
5. Project Management (PM)
6. Operations Management (OM)
7. Hospital Administration and Health Care Management (HAHCM)
8. International Business Management (IBM)
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth is one of the few institutes in India to collaborate with edX to provide value-added certifications, which enables students to learn add-on skillsets for advancing their careers. Students including those who have enrolled for the Online MBA Program can choose from a wide range of certifications among 2,000 courses from 140 Top Universities without any extra cost. The domain includes computer programming, data science, business and management, engineering, language, history, and more. The universities include Harvard, Columbia, MIT, Berkeley, etc. These certifications will be provided by edX.
Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "It has always been our endeavour to offer learners an innovative platform that enables them to upskill themselves and advance in their careers. This Online MBA Degree Program in collaboration with DPU COL will enable working professionals to develop leadership skills to lead effectively and become future-ready industry professionals."
Commenting on the same, Dr. Safia Farooqui, Director, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Centre for Online Learning said, "Our Online MBA Degree Program is designed keeping in mind the need of today's working professionals to upskill themselves. The program will also provide them with the opportunity to learn from leading academicians and industry experts and gain unique insights and a fresh perspective on the business environment."
Link to enroll: (https://www.jaroeducation.com/online-mba-degree-program-dpu-col) Online MBA Course by DY Patil University | Jaro Education
