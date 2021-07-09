JEE MAIN 2021 Exams dates announced! Last 15 days preparation tips to assure 250+ Score

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/Oswaal Books): After a long wait & a lot speculations regarding the dates of pending JEE (MAIN) sessions, the Union Education Minister has finally announced the dates.

As per the announcement, the remaining JEE (MAIN) session will be conducting in July & August. The third session will commence from July 20 to July 25 whereas the fourth session will be conducted between July 27 & August 2.

Along with this, Pokhriyal announced the second round of registrations for students who were unable to register earlier. The registration window for the third session will open tonight & close on July 8 & the application for the fourth session, which is also the final session will be held from July 9 to 12.

Now with just 15 days to JEE (MAIN) 2021, it's time to figure out the best strategies & work on to sharpen them.

It is also very important for you to know what has been the paper pattern & trends in question types in the remaining 15 days to the third session of JEE (MAIN) 2021.

Ending Note:

Although it's important to have concept clarity & extensive practice to ace the exam, it's equally important to remain calm & composed. Your temperament is really very important on the exam day. We would suggest you to mediate every day. Meditation will calm your mind & give you a sense of clarity.

So, we wish you lots of luck & good health for JEE (MAIN) 2021

