JEE MAIN 2021 Exams dates announced! Last 15 days preparation tips to assure 250+ Score

You would like to read
- WinWire recognized in 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for Healthcare as well as Cloud Application Modernization
- The Apollo Hospitals Foundation to provide free digital consultation for children in need across the country
- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence launches First Cohort of SAP Professionals with PG Diploma in ERP SAP
- Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr launches his first book: Lose Fat, Get Fittr
- Marathi music video Disti Zaakas G releasing soon
New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/Oswaal Books): After a long wait & a lot speculations regarding the dates of pending JEE (MAIN) sessions, the Union Education Minister has finally announced the dates.
As per the announcement, the remaining JEE (MAIN) session will be conducting in July & August. The third session will commence from July 20 to July 25 whereas the fourth session will be conducted between July 27 & August 2.
Along with this, Pokhriyal announced the second round of registrations for students who were unable to register earlier. The registration window for the third session will open tonight & close on July 8 & the application for the fourth session, which is also the final session will be held from July 9 to 12.
Now with just 15 days to JEE (MAIN) 2021, it's time to figure out the best strategies & work on to sharpen them.
It is also very important for you to know what has been the paper pattern & trends in question types in the remaining 15 days to the third session of JEE (MAIN) 2021.
Here are two books which can help you set yourself for the exam:
1) Oswaal JEE (MAIN) Solved Papers
These books for Physics, Chemistry & Biology have JEE (MAIN) exam 2019 & 2020 question paper with solutions. To simplifying learning these are presented Chapter-wise & Topic-wise.
For quick & steady revision you will also find Revision Notes, Concept Videos, Commonly Made Errors & Mind Maps.
Here's the recommended link for JEE MAIN Previous Years Solved Question Papers : (https://bit.ly/2TCi9di)
2) Oswaal JEE (MAIN) Mock Test, 15 Sample Question Papers for 2021 Exams
This book will help you refine the strategy you've set. 15 Sample Papers & 15 Days left, so try and solve one Sample Paper each day. This will boost your confidence and familiarize you with paper pattern. You might also figure out the questions you are most comfortable with for the D-Day.
What else does this book include for you?
Mnemonics for longer retention, QR Codes for online content, Subjective Analysis to help you stay on top of the paper pattern.
Here's the recommended link for JEE MAIN Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: (https://bit.ly/2V5JoNt)
Ending Note:
Although it's important to have concept clarity & extensive practice to ace the exam, it's equally important to remain calm & composed. Your temperament is really very important on the exam day. We would suggest you to mediate every day. Meditation will calm your mind & give you a sense of clarity.
So, we wish you lots of luck & good health for JEE (MAIN) 2021
This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor