JIMS Kalkaji collaborates with Grant Thornton Bharat; Industry Academia Collaboration to drive innovation & inspire young minds

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/SRV): Leading management institution with glorious accomplishments of 25 years is collaborating with a leading consulting firm, Grant Thornton Bharat to launch a truly Industry Integrated Two Years Full Time PGDM Programme approved by AICTE equivalent to MBA degree by AIU.

This programme is focused on bridging the gap between the industry and academia through active participation of industry and corporate experts. This collaboration will have 360 degree involvement of Grant Thornton Bharat, from selection of the students to their development throughout the programme and finally with providing jobs.

To further strengthen the collaboration Grant Thornton Bharat has assured placement to top 50 per cent of the batch at an Annual Package of Rs 11.5 LPA and students with experience of three years will be eligible for the package of Rs 15 LPA.

The collaboration was announced at an event organised at the office of Grant Thornton Bharat. The Chairman of JIMS Dr Amit Gutpa and CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Vishesh Chandiok, presided over the event. The ceremony was also graced by various eminent dignitaries from the industry and academia.

Industry and academia can not exist mutually exclusive of each other, especially in the field of management education. As the education system prepares students for careers in the corporate world, similarly the industry looks forward to the academia equipping students with the requisite talent to solve complex business problems. This can only happen if the industry and academia integrate their expertise and knowledge.

