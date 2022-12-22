Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland- India's Largest Family Festival returns to Jio World Garden, Mumbai from 22nd Dec to 1st Jan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland™, India's largest family festival will be held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex from 22nd December to 1st January 2023.

With over 100 experiences including rides and entertainment zones to engage families and create holiday memories, Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland™ promises to be a captivating experience for the whole family. The event is designed keeping Jio's philosophy of making life beautiful for every Indian at the core.

While the extravaganza takes place across all days, there is a special Christmas Blast on 24th and 25th December and a fun New Year's Party on 31st December.

Guests can soak up the city's festive magic with the Flying Santa, who will zip across the venue on his merry sleigh and spread the festive cheer. The Hamleys Grand Parade will be the highlight of the event and children will get to meet-and-greet their favourite toon characters, Hamley & Hattie Bear and the Wonder friends at the Hamleys Village.

Jio is the presenting partner of Hamleys Wonderland which is co-partnered by Ajio Luxe and Maruti Suzuki and associate partners boAt, IDFC First Bank, Lego, R|Elan™, Sports for All, Swiss Tourism, Topps and Usha.

Children will be able to revel in the magic of Artificial and Virtual reality, Cloud Gaming and much more, powered by Jio True 5G. This year, Jio is showcasing a range of fun-filled digital and immersive experiences at an exclusive pavilion for families at the Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland.

Specially curated stage acts will take place on the Maruti Suzuki Arena Wonder Stage. A giant Ferris wheel called Ajio Luxe Wonder Eye is a star attraction among other amazing Rides for adults (Carousel and Techno Jump) and kids (Aeroplane, Paddle Boat Pool).

For the first time, Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland brings the iconic Peppa Pig at the Peppa Pig Play and a giant Monster Ride-a 200 feet long obstacle race course challenging the fitness of participants is brought by Sports For All, a fully integrated digital plus on-ground multi-sport platform.

Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland™, features a Carnival Game Zone presented by boAt, Hamleys Play Area, Arcade Games, Get Creative Lab, World Food Festival among other amazing entertainment avenues. A massive and fun Lego Playground and Haunted Circus will absolutely thrill all.

Topps, the American collectibles company will be hosting the finals of the TOPPS ATTAX National Championship 2022 at Jio Presents Hamleys Wonderland on 30th Dec. The other activity hosted by them is 'minute to win it' where participants will undergo 60 second challenges to complete an activity to be gratified.

IDFC first Bank is the finance partner for the event and Swiss Tourism is the official tourism partner offering one lucky winner a chance to win a trip to Switzerland for their family.

The Hab by Usha is hosting a DIY activity for kids and adults both, where they can interact with the Hab mascot, use their creativity and win rewards. R|Elan™ will be creating T-shirts for the event volunteers from their R|Elan™ sustainable fabric made from recycled PET bottles.

Other partners at the event are Burger King, Veeba, Vedika and Pride of Cows.

Taking place over the expansive 1.40 lakh sq. ft. open space at the Jio World Garden in the heart of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Jio presents Hamleys Wonderland™ was launched as an annual calendar event in 2019 that would further strengthen BKC's position as the emerging cultural hub within Mumbai.

Established in 2015, Jio World Garden has been instrumental in positioning BKC as the epicentre of cultural events within Mumbai by hosting some of the best, biggest and premium events in the city.

Tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow

Tickets Package as below:-

All days except special days

Early bird-Entry pass Rs 999 per person to Regular entry pass of Rs 1299 per person

Special days 24th, 25th and 31st December (Christmas Blast / New Year's Party)

Rs. 2499 per person entry

Family of 3 (2 adults + 1 kid) - Rs 4999 for the family

Family of 4 (2 adults + 2 kids) - Rs 6999 for the family

All kids under 12 get Hamleys goody bag worth Rs. 1500

