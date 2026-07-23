VMPL New Delhi [India], July 23: Jupitice Justice Technologies, India's leading Justice Technology company building digital infrastructure for Justice, Legal and Governance, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform. The enterprise-grade platform enables banks, NBFCs, housing finance companies, insurance providers, fintechs, government organisations and enterprises across manufacturing, telecom, healthcare, retail, real estate and education to execute legally compliant agreements end-to-end. It combines digital stamping, identity verification, digital signing, approvals and legal record management in a single configurable, API-first workflow. The launch responds to a persistent gap in how organisations execute legally binding agreements, with many still relying on manual, paper-based stamping and disconnected eSigning tools that slow turnaround and raise compliance risk. India's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.51 per cent through 2033, and the global legal technology market is expected to be over 130 per cent larger by 2032 than a decade earlier, with India among its fastest-growing markets. As digital transformation accelerates across BFSI, government and enterprise sectors, organisations increasingly need a single, secure, legally compliant platform for stamping, signing, approvals and record-keeping.

Built on Jupitice's configurable no-code architecture, the platform supports three eStamping workflows: Offline eStamping for fixed denomination-based stamp duty requirements, Operational eStamping for commercial agreements and business contracts, and Financial eStamping for loan agreements and structured debt-recording, through both the Stamp Wallet and NeSL digital stamping models. Under the Stamp Wallet model, authorised physical stamp papers are digitised and securely mapped to individual agreements with complete audit trails, letting organisations continue operating within existing regulatory frameworks while executing documents digitally. The NeSL model, integrated with National E-Governance Services Limited frameworks, enables fully digital, real-time stamp paper generation and legally recognised registration, reducing manual intervention and improving execution efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Mansi Omar, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Jupitice Justice Technologies, said, "Legal document execution has become business-critical, yet many organisations still rely on disconnected systems for stamping, signing, approvals and record management. Our platform brings these together into a single configurable workflow, helping organisations execute agreements faster, from customer onboarding and loan documentation to vendor, lease and procurement contracts, while improving governance, efficiency and customer experience." Beyond digital stamping, the platform supports Aadhaar eSign, Digital Signature Certificates, electronic signatures, multi-party and bulk signing, configurable approval workflows, document tracking and secure document repositories, integrating rapidly with enterprise systems through its API-first architecture for faster implementation with minimal disruption. By eliminating paperwork and manual follow-ups, the platform can cut agreement turnaround time by up to 90 per cent, while reducing operational costs, minimising manual errors, enabling remote document execution and supporting high-volume execution at enterprise scale.

The platform incorporates enterprise-grade security, including Aadhaar-based identity verification, OTP and multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, timestamping, immutable audit logs and tamper-evident digital signatures, ensuring complete traceability and legally compliant document execution. The launch extends Jupitice's portfolio of AI-powered justice, legal and governance solutions. Since inception, the company has enabled more than 23 million case journeys, served over 10 million users, and onboarded more than 180 institutions and 4,000+ ADR professionals across judicial, government, regulatory and enterprise ecosystems. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)