JY Technologies Consulting inaugurates Digital Marketing institute H1Tags

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/SRV): Value-driven digital marketing company JY Technologies Consulting Private Limited recently launched an integrated digital marketing institute H1Tags.
Incepted with a vision to impart practical and experiential learning to students, H1Tags will help students to kickstart a successful career in holistic digital marketing. Keeping in mind the imperative need for industry-ready candidates, H1Tags aims to train aspirants with both practical and theoretical knowledge.
Highlighting the growing popularity of digital marketing education, Yuvraj Singh, Director of H1Tags shared, "Digitization has become a growth catalyst for varied sectors and assisted them in their sustenance journey during the pandemic. At H1Tags, we have onboarded an expert team of faculty members to provide students with integrated knowledge about the sector. Digital marketing is a booming career in India and then with a rapidly growing economy like ours it is expected to witness very significant growth."
With an industry-relevant curriculum, H1Tags offers 50+ modules to aspirants along with a paid internship. Students will get a chance to be a part of Live projects and will be equipped to use over 280+ digital tools. In addition to paid internships, H1Tags will also provide placement opportunities to students post-course completion.
Yuvraj Singh further added, "We have partnered with leading corporates to ensure our students get utmost exposure and a successful start to their career journey."
Key corporate partners:
The Golden Cascade
New Haryana Transport
PC Solutions
Lava Fitness
Beds Value
Twigs N Lime
MRS Enterprise
Varmaan Logistics
MVikas
Blazeproof Systems Private Limited
DNH IT Solutions
The modules are divided into Foundation and Masters courses. Key highlights of the courses are:
Paid internships after 1 month
100% placement assistance
20+ certifications
50+ Modules
Live projects & case studies
Free Backup Sessions
Weekly quizzes
Mock interviews
Opportunity to learn from experts
The institute is equipped with state of art infrastructure and new-age technology. With the commencement of its new batch, H1Tags is offering up to 50 per cent scholarships to the top 5 meritorious students.
To know more, visit - (http://www.h1tags.com)
For more details, visit - (http://www.jydigitek.com)
For more information, contact - 7770007683, 7770007684, 8988688488, 8988688288
Institute Address - FF18, First Floor, Pearls Omaxe Tower, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi- 110034
