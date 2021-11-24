K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report for Q2 2021-22 Reports Pan-India Infection Rate of 45 per cent

You would like to read
- CyberPeace Foundation and Responsible Netism launches campaign India Fights Cyber Violence against Women and Children
- Bindura Foundation launches the #ChangePassword initiative in association with Latent Solution Dubai and WICCI
- SafeHouse Technologies continues to raise awareness on Cyber Security
- Cyber criminals target internet users with "Maruti Suzuki 40th Anniversary Celebration" free gift scam
- IIIT Hyderabad restructures MSIT program into an online model post-covid
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): K7 Computing Private Limited, (https://www.k7computing.com/in) a global major in cybersecurity, released the K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report Q2 2021-22 that analyses cyber threats across India.
The report reveals a pan-India infection rate of 45% which is an increase from the 41% recorded in Q1 2021-22. A significant portion of cyberattacks recorded during this quarter were due to unpatched vulnerabilities.
The K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report Q2 2021-22 analyses the prevalence of cyberattacks across Indian cities. Delhi recorded an infection rate of 44%, the highest amongst Tier 1 cities, closely followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata with an infection rate of 42% each.
Kurnool recorded the highest infection rate of 50% amongst Tier 2 cities. The infection rate has also been analysed across platforms; with Android experiencing a lower infection rate compared to Windows.
The report also examines cyberattacks aimed against businesses; prominent vulnerabilities including vulnerabilities in the Internet of Things; threats that target Windows, Android, and macOS; and includes 3 brief case studies.
Commenting on the findings, J Kesavardhanan, Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, said, "It is concerning to see the infection rate increasing, with both Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities reporting high infection rates. It is also disappointing that many threats are able to exploit vulnerabilities that have patches available.
Both, end users and organisations should be diligent in practising cyber hygiene, apply hardware and software patches as soon as they are released, and use reputed cybersecurity products to protect themselves."
Please download the report at (https://resources.k7computing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/CTM-Q2_2021-2022-.pdf)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor